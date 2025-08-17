Utility company offers customers nearly $4,000 in rebates for home upgrades: 'Can make lasting impacts'

"Designed to help our customers make their homes more comfortable and energy efficient."

Although summer will soon be entering its final weeks, extreme temperatures and oppressive humidity can still make being outside pretty uncomfortable at times, especially in states like Florida.

To help combat the heat, many homeowners turn to cranking up the air conditioning while they sit back and relax. However, some homes may not be the most energy-efficient, forcing air conditioners to work harder to cool down a home. This can lead to increased energy consumption and higher bills.

In an effort to help their customers get the most out of their energy bill, Duke Energy has greatly expanded its Home Energy Improvement rebate program. Duke is now offering up to $3,850 in rebates for customers to make home improvement upgrades to shore up their energy efficiency. The expansion of the program raises the potential rebates to more than double the $1,700 offered in 2024.

Eligible customers just need to complete a free Home Energy Check, where they can receive a detailed report of their home's past and current energy usage, as well as "expert recommendations for improvements" that can improve the energy efficiency in their home.

Homeowners then have two years to complete any number of improvements to their home. They can receive rebates for home upgrades such as HVAC replacement, the installation of energy-efficient windows, and the purchase of heat pump water heaters.

Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president, explained that the program can greatly benefit residents looking to make a positive change.

"Our expanded home energy improvement rebate program is designed to help our customers make their homes more comfortable and energy efficient," Seixas said.

Increasing your home's energy efficiency can not only help lower your monthly utility bills, but it can also increase property value.

"Through our free energy assessments and expanded rebate programs, customers can make lasting impacts that will save energy, add value to their home and lower their bill," added Seixas.

By reducing your home's energy consumption, you cut down on our reliance on dirty fuels and help our planet work toward a cooler and brighter future, all while potentially improving air quality in and around your home.

