Homeowner bewildered after HVAC tech makes unexpected recommendation: 'Is this contractor trying to hose me?'

"Just want to do the right thing."

When it comes to HVAC, it's understandable to feel uncertain about who to trust. After all, most homeowners would be none the wiser if a contractor pulled a fast one on them.

A homeowner seeking a ductless mini-split system for their renovated 920-square-foot Pacific Northwest apartment was wary. To get some answers, they posted their conundrum to the r/hvacadvice subreddit.

For context, they noted their apartment was around 20 years old, southeast-facing, and could get "quite hot" due to its many windows. What threw them for a loop was a sole contractor quoting them for a three-ton system vs. a two-ton system.

The contractor did a heat loss calculation report pro bono before making the recommendation. The OP was offering to pay for his report in good faith, but was unsure about its conclusions, asking, "Is this contractor trying to hose me?"

They admitted that they "know nothing about renos but just want to do the right thing."

The OP's fixation on their HVAC makes total sense, given how much energy is needed for heating and cooling homes. Because of that, heating and cooling costs account for a sizable chunk of utility bills. Upgrading to the best system for your unit is a top way to save money while helping out the planet.

Traditional HVAC units that rely on natural gas or propane are not only expensive, but they are also responsible for releasing gases that contribute to rising global temperatures and deteriorating indoor air quality.

By comparison, an electrically powered heat pump is significantly cheaper to run and does not release those undesirable toxins.

Trusted brands like Mitsubishi can make it easier to find the best heat pump option for you, including its cost-effective mini-split systems. Heat pumps outperform traditional HVAC systems while providing heating and cooling, and allow buyers to access tax credits, rebates, and long-term savings.

Redditors weren't unanimous in their assessment of the OP's situation.

"Three-ton for that small square footage would be ridiculous, in my opinion," one poster opined. "You'll get the place ice cold, but what about the humidity?"

"I'd go bigger; sun on windows will give you a huge heat load," another Redditor countered. "The price difference…shouldn't be more than a few hundred bucks."

Interestingly enough, the Reddit account for Voomi Supply's licensed HVAC techs (u/VoomiSupply) weighed in with more nuance. They theorized that most of the other contractors were likely basing their recommendations on mere square footage.

Meanwhile, the contractor who did the load calculation could've taken other factors like the OP's windows into account, which possibly led to the larger unit recommendation.

They also pointed out that new units can modulate from a three-ton to a smaller two-ton one using inverter compressors. Many heat pumps have a two-stage operation that allows them to "work less hard" when the demand is lower. The OP asked if a smaller unit could scale up, and a couple Redditors clarified that a smaller unit couldn't "modulate" up.

The discussion revealed the importance of finding the right HVAC advice and installers. Fortunately, there are great tools available to help you find the right system at a good price. Mitsubishi can connect homeowners with trained pros from its trusted network to do just that.

Acting fast might be a good idea, too. Certain tax rebates aimed at reducing the cost of heat pumps are set to expire at the end of 2025.

It's unclear which direction the OP went, but one user suggested shades to help control the heat, and had an idea to give the OP some peace of mind.

"Have at least one of the other guys do a manual J heat load calc," they advised.

