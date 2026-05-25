Homesteader says free-range ducks can wipe out stink bugs that pesticides will not touch

In the thread, the original poster also called duck eggs "the top boss for baked goods."

Stink bugs can be a major headache for gardeners and homesteaders, especially when store-bought sprays do little to keep them in check. But according to one Redditor, there's a surprisingly simple solution that has helped noticeably reduce the problem: free-range ducks.

Rather than leaning on chemical treatments, the homesteader said their ducks roam the property and eat the pests along the way. For anyone hoping to protect a garden, cut down on food costs, and create a more self-sufficient backyard setup, it's an especially appealing natural option.

The scoop

In a post on Reddit, one user shared a video of ducks wandering around the property and highlighted them as effective pest-control helpers. "Get ducks for pest control. They eat stink bugs, and that's awesome," the user wrote, adding that they had "noticed a decline in stink bugs."

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

Based on the post and the discussion in the comments, a small flock may work better than keeping a single duck, since ducks are social animals. The Redditor also noted that hens can bring the added benefit of eggs.

In the thread, the original poster called duck eggs "the top boss for baked goods," making the birds useful for much more than bug patrol. For readers looking to build a more resilient garden or yard, check out these guides for helpful tips on growing your own food and controlling pests without chemicals.

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How it's helping

This simple step means fewer pests damaging gardens, crops, and outdoor spaces without the repeated cost and effort of pesticides. If ducks are truly helping reduce stink bug populations, that could mean less spraying, fewer damaged plants, and a more productive garden overall.

Growing produce at home can help lower grocery bills, and many people say homegrown fruits and vegetables taste better than what they find at the store. Gardening and caring for animals can also support both mental and physical well-being by encouraging time outdoors, movement, and a connection to a calmer, greener environment.

Plus, using fewer chemical pesticides is better for soil health and nearby ecosystems while supporting a more natural balance between predators and pests. A commenter even talked about "stacking" helpful species, with one person recommending bat boxes so bats could target insects in the air while ducks take care of pests on the ground.

What everyone's saying

The response was largely enthusiastic, especially from people worn out by battling stink bugs. One commenter wrote, "I'm SO glad to know they eat stinkbugs! NOTHING will eat them," while the original poster replied that mallards are "very beautiful and also eat the hell out of stink bugs," adding that Muscovy ducks may be even better at it.

Others shared additional examples of ducks doing much more than eating stink bugs.

One person said their ducks had wiped out army worms. Another said runner ducks ate so much bindweed that the weed nearly vanished from their property. Someone else added that ducks also eat slugs, making them especially useful for gardeners dealing with several pest problems at once.

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