Homeowner stunned after catching neighbor's completely unnecessary act on camera: 'This guy is why we can't have nice things'

If you've ever browsed the r/MildlyInfuriating subreddit, you've likely seen your fair share of doorbell camera footage capturing neighbors in the act of being inconsiderate. But a recent post took things to a whole new level.

Redditors were left stunned by the footage, which revealed their neighbor's behavior as downright appalling.

The footage shows a car driving over someone else's lawn to get to the road rather than pulling straight out of their driveway.

This completely unnecessary act sent Reddit into a frenzy, with many calling for the original poster to report the neighbor to their homeowners association. Some even went as far as to suggest that OP should leave tire spikes to deter the neighbor from trying this stunt again.

So often, rude and insensitive neighbors can be an unnecessary obstacle for homeowners looking to be environmentally friendly.

In this video, which has now been viewed over 3,000 times, the lawn looks to be in great condition. However, by constantly driving over the grass with a vehicle that weighs several tons, the grass can get flattened and damaged over time.

If the homeowner has a garden, that would be at risk as well. Owning a natural garden or yard is a great way to promote biodiversity, support pollinators, and create a sustainable habitat for local wildlife.

By driving a car right over a lawn, any natural yard would get ruined, with a lot of money and landscaping going to waste.

"I guess this guy is why we can't have nice things," one commenter said in a discussion about the HOA stepping in to stop this neighbor.

"Absolutely show all the footage to the HOA. They collect HOA fees for a reason," another user advised.

Other users suggested solutions like placing a large rock decoration or fence between OP and the neighbor. One user said: "Strong fences make good neighbors. Strong evidence makes good negotiations."

