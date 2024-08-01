The government will pay you to buy these high-tech stoves that can improve your health

With the government's support, upgrading to an induction cooktop has never been more accessible.

What are the cooktop rebates?

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or becoming available — for eco-friendly home upgrades, including induction cooktops. This initiative aims to promote energy-efficient appliances by offering substantial discounts, making these advanced cooktops more accessible to households across the country.

Why are cooktop rebates important?

The federal government rebate is crucial because it helps bridge the gap between the high initial cost of some induction cooktops and their long-term benefits. Induction stoves are more efficient, faster, and safer than traditional gas stoves.

According to the IRA Savings Calculator, households will be able to receive up to $840 off qualifying electric stoves, significantly reducing the cost of a new appliance. Some local rebates may also be available, further lowering the expense. For example, a four-zone induction cooktop typically costs up to $2,400, including its price plus professional installation cost, according to Forbes. But the federal rebate could cover more than a third of this price.

How do cooktop rebates help with the environment and your health?

Besides the financial incentives, induction cooktops offer several practical advantages. They are more energy-efficient than gas stoves according to LeafScore, which means lower utility bills and less environmental impact. Induction cooktops also cook food faster and more evenly by many accounts, and their smooth surfaces make cleaning easier.

Importantly, gas stoves release methane, which can be harmful to breathe and contribute to air pollution. By switching to induction, you can improve indoor air quality.

Portable induction burners, such as those from Duxtop, are an affordable way to experience these benefits without a full kitchen remodel. To find out how much you may be eligible for under the Inflation Reduction Act, visit Rewiring America and use their simple online questionnaire to get an estimate of your rebate.

With the government's support, upgrading to an induction cooktop has never been more accessible or beneficial for both your health and the environment.

