  • Home Home

The government will pay you to buy these high-tech stoves that can improve your health

With the government's support, upgrading to an induction cooktop has never been more accessible.

by Margaret Wong
With the government's support, upgrading to an induction cooktop has never been more accessible.

Photo Credit: iStock

Elevate your cooking with a new induction stove through rebates designed to make your kitchen upgrade more affordable.

What are the cooktop rebates?

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or becoming available — for eco-friendly home upgrades, including induction cooktops. This initiative aims to promote energy-efficient appliances by offering substantial discounts, making these advanced cooktops more accessible to households across the country.

Why are cooktop rebates important?

The federal government rebate is crucial because it helps bridge the gap between the high initial cost of some induction cooktops and their long-term benefits. Induction stoves are more efficient, faster, and safer than traditional gas stoves. 

According to the IRA Savings Calculator, households will be able to receive up to $840 off qualifying electric stoves, significantly reducing the cost of a new appliance. Some local rebates may also be available, further lowering the expense. For example, a four-zone induction cooktop typically costs up to $2,400, including its price plus professional installation cost, according to Forbes. But the federal rebate could cover more than a third of this price.

How do cooktop rebates help with the environment and your health?

Besides the financial incentives, induction cooktops offer several practical advantages. They are more energy-efficient than gas stoves according to LeafScore, which means lower utility bills and less environmental impact. Induction cooktops also cook food faster and more evenly by many accounts, and their smooth surfaces make cleaning easier. 

Importantly, gas stoves release methane, which can be harmful to breathe and contribute to air pollution. By switching to induction, you can improve indoor air quality.

Watch now: High-speed rail can cut an hour commute to 15 minutes — so why isn't it more prevalent?

Portable induction burners, such as those from Duxtop, are an affordable way to experience these benefits without a full kitchen remodel. To find out how much you may be eligible for under the Inflation Reduction Act, visit Rewiring America and use their simple online questionnaire to get an estimate of your rebate. 

With the government's support, upgrading to an induction cooktop has never been more accessible or beneficial for both your health and the environment.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x