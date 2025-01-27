Passerby makes unbelievable discovery outside Dollar General store: 'This is the norm'

One passerby made an epic discovery outside a Dollar General store, prompting the good Samaritan to donate some of the items to people in need.

On the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit, a generous user posted their haul of products that were thrown away outside a Dollar General.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Big haul today, will keep some and donate the rest," they wrote alongside a colorful picture that showcased the items. "Insane what's thrown away."

Among the products were magazines, Goldfish crackers, Sour Patch Kids candies, vitamins, bottled water, and Oreos. The original poster spotted the impressive haul in the dumpster, as stores throw away items that don't sell instead of encouraging alternatives such as donating or keeping them.

The r/DumpsterDiving subreddit is known to be an oasis for revealing these stores' unsustainable practices. The community offers advice, information, and "first-hand accounts about finding cool stuff in, or making cool stuff out of, trash."

However, the term "trash" may need to be redefined since most of the items thrown out are new and in perfect condition. Retail stores in the U.S. generate over $2 billion worth of waste each year, according to Link Retail. This includes food, packaging, and other forms of waste.

Dumpster diving benefits the planet because it prevents waste from going into landfills and releasing pollution.

The supportive community of dumpster divers praised the OP.

"Congrats! Great haul!" wrote one user.

Despite all the cheer, others were disappointed to see the items go to waste.

"Good for us, but it makes me actually upset knowing that this is the norm," wrote the OP. "This is 1 of thousands of dumpsters filled. Shame."

