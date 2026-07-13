More than 100 dogs rescued from 'unlivable' conditions inside South Carolina home

The same property also contained more than 125 canine remains.

Deputies in Georgetown County, South Carolina, say a house they called "unlivable" was the site of a massive animal rescue.

WCBD reported that 107 dogs and 11 cats were taken from the home.

What happened?

At a home on Duck Pond Place in Wedgefield, authorities found the 118 live animals, according to WCBD. The outlet said the same property also contained more than 125 canine remains.

Before reaching the Wedgefield address, investigators had reportedly been dealing with a broader pattern across Georgetown County. The station said more than 50 dogs were found in different parts of the county over the previous two weeks, and that investigation eventually pointed authorities to the home.

According to WCBD, investigators identified Ralph Moody and Kimberly Moody of Wedgefield as suspects. The outlet reported that they were charged with conspiracy, animal cruelty, ill treatment of animals, and improper burial of animals, with a bond hearing set for Friday afternoon.

The house has since been condemned because of its interior conditions and officials say the investigation is still ongoing, WCBD said.

Why does it matter?

Surviving animals often need immediate medical treatment, behavioral support, and placement. For the 107 dogs and 11 cats rescued in this case, getting out of the home may be only the first step toward recovery.

Large animal cruelty cases can also put significant strain on local shelters, veterinary providers, volunteers, and county resources. When dozens of animals are rescued at once, communities often have to mobilize quickly to provide food, transportation, emergency shelter, and follow-up care.

There is also a public health and safety concern. Properties deemed unsafe for animals are often dangerous for people as well, particularly when sanitation deteriorates and proper burial or disposal practices are not followed.

What's being done?

WCBD said rescue and care efforts for the surviving animals have involved Saint Frances Animal Center, public safety personnel, and volunteer groups, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities are also moving forward with the criminal case, while county officials have condemned the home.

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