Remains of 117 dogs, many shot, were found at a purported 'no-kill' shelter in California

"There is a tremendous amount of data to process, witnesses to interview, and evidence to examine."

A reported "no-kill" animal rescue in Northern California is under scrutiny after authorities said they uncovered 117 dog remains, with signs that many of the animals had been shot.

The discovery has sparked outrage well beyond Humboldt County, as the BBC reports.

What happened?

According to the outlet, the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office began investigating Miranda's Rescue Animal Sanctuary in Fortuna in April after receiving what it described as "credible information" related to allegations of felony animal abuse, animal cruelty, fraud, and conspiracy.

Sheriff William Honsal said the rescue had accepted 900 animals since the start of 2025 but recorded only 116 adoptions, leaving more than 700 animals unaccounted for, as the BBC noted.

Officials said in the update that most of the dead dogs were microchipped, which may help them identify where some of the animals came from and notify people or partner organizations that sent pets to the sanctuary.

They added that the search also turned up roughly 600 dog collars, 21 dog skulls, and hundreds of additional bones across the 50-acre property. X-rays later showed bullet fragments in 70 bodies, and the sheriff's office said a barn on the property was believed to be where "the dogs were likely killed."

"This investigation is just getting started," Sheriff Honsal said in the update. "There is a tremendous amount of data to process, witnesses to interview, and evidence to examine."

Why does it matter?

Families surrender pets, donors give money, and volunteers give their time, believing the animals will be protected. Seeing a trail of dead bodies is a frustrating betrayal of that trust if that's what occurred here.

If a rescue apparently fails on this scale, local governments, law enforcement, and animal welfare groups may be left to sort through records, care for surviving animals, and investigate what happened. All of that can strain already limited resources.

"We are also grateful to the private forensic veterinarians who performed the necropsies on site," Sheriff Honsal said in the update. "The determination all of these professionals showed while working through this horrific scene is something we will not forget."

What are people saying?

The BBC reported that sanctuary owner Shannon Miranda, who has not been charged, denied the accusations and described the facility as a "no-kill rescue," saying animals were euthanized only rarely.

Investigators, however, said they found mass burial areas and a place they believe was used to kill dogs. The sheriff's office was careful not to get ahead of itself when it came to charging Miranda and others.

"If there is sufficient evidence to support violations of animal cruelty, fraud, or other applicable laws, the case will be submitted to the prosecution team for review and consideration of criminal charges," they wrote in the update.

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