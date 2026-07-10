Kentucky rescuers took in Noah, a dog found starving in the heat, and say abuse cases are rising

"For the past two years, I don't see any end in sight."

After taking in Noah, a 2-year-old dog, a Kentucky rescue group is warning of a severe case of neglect. FOX 56 reported that he was found in extreme heat, badly starved, and so weak he could barely stay on his feet.

Rescuers tell the station that Noah's condition reflects a broader problem, with abuse cases increasing in recent months.

What happened?

Paws 4 the Cause recently brought Noah into its care after he was found outside in a pen during dangerous heat, emaciated and near death, FOX 56 reported. The network said he had been confined with a larger dog that ate the food, leaving Noah in critical condition.

Describing how fragile Noah was, Anita Spreitzer, vice president and general manager of Paws 4 the Cause, told FOX 56 that "I didn't even know how he was standing up."

Before arriving at the rescue, Noah had been taken to a shelter in Estill County, the network reported. Staff there later contacted Anita Spreitzer and pleaded with her to take him in.

He was the fourth animal from that shelter that Paws 4 the Cause had handled in a three-week span. Although Noah had been with the rescue only since Saturday night at the time of the report, Spreitzer told FOX 56 that he was already beginning to gain weight, slowly.

"How can somebody sit there in their right mind and, and day by day look at an animal perish little by little by little," Spreitzer wondered. "It's a slow torture for them to die this way."

Why does it matter?

Severe neglect cases put enormous strain on local shelters and rescue groups that are often already stretched thin. A single severe neglect case can require intensive medical treatment, specialized feeding schedules, constant supervision, and weeks or even months of rehabilitation.

An increase in abuse cases can burden volunteer networks, drive up veterinary expenses, and reduce the space and resources available for other animals still waiting for help.

Prolonged neglect is especially dangerous during periods of intense heat. Starvation does not just lead to visible weight loss; it can also affect the entire body and make recovery more difficult and more dangerous.

"A dog that comes in in this type of situation has to be fed four small meals a day, and you can't just introduce hard kibble because when the dog is starved, their intestine shrink," Spreitzer explained to FOX 56.

What's being done?

Paws 4 the Cause is stabilizing Noah and helping him regain strength little by little. Community-based rescues often step in when local shelters encounter animals with urgent medical needs.

In Noah's case, that meant an Estill County shelter asked for help and Paws 4 the Cause took him in, as FOX 56 detailed. Spreitzer said animal abuse is rising in the state.

"There's a crisis going on," she told FOX 56. "For the past two years, I don't see any end in sight."

The station noted that the city of Lexington added an ordinance banning pet owners from keeping pets outside in hazardous weather conditions. Spreitzer relayed that she is pushing for more from the state and other counties.

"People need to get involved, and Kentucky needs to change the laws," Spreitzer concluded to the station. "It's time."

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