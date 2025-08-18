  • Home Home

Homeowner shares inside look at their DIY $38K tiny home: 'What I have is everything that I love having'

by Thomas Godwin
"This is amazing!"

Photo Credit: TikTok

Minimalism, essentialism, whatever you want to call it, has a surprisingly satisfying effect. People can have their cake and eat it too, without owning monstrous mansions and luxury cars.

A TikTok post by Alexis & Christian (@tiny_house_expedition) is proof that voluntary simplicity can be fulfilling. As a homeowner says in the clip, "What I have is everything that I love having." 

@tiny_house_expedition She achieved an affordable tiny home by starting with a shell! 🏡✨🌿 Meet Kristie, a college instructor who built her 22' tiny house on wheels with no building experience in just 1-year, after receiving a shell from Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses. It feels amazing to know whatever it is, she can figure it out, thanks to her DIY building experience. #tinyhouseliving #diytinyhouse #tinyhomeonwheels #tinyhouseinspiration #simpleliving ♬ original sound - Alexis &Christian | Tiny Homes

It began with the shell of a home, 22 feet in length. A college instructor named Kristie converted it into a personal living space, manufactured to near perfection, despite lacking experience in a trade or building in general.

The tiny home shell, all the effort, and the delivery cost $38,000, in a market where the median home price is a staggering $462,206, according to Forbes. 

That's over 90% below the median, but no one needs to do the math to see how much a new homeowner can save by jumping on the burgeoning DIY tiny home market. 

Besides, money is a singular factor among adherents. Using fewer resources is a boon to the environment, and tiny living means smaller bills, including power, water, and real estate taxes. 

Space is sacrificed in exchange for simplicity, and design aesthetics often solve the cramped vibe. Since heating and cooling costs are minimal, it's easier to incorporate alternative energy sources.

A benefit that's rarely mentioned in association with tiny living is the number of creative projects it opens up. 

Kristie incorporated a fold-up table, bookshelf, storage loft, bedroom loft, utility closet, hallway, hanging plants — the list goes on. 

Making it yours is part of the brilliance and attraction, plus the cleaning aspect is a lot simpler when you don't have to cover thousands of square feet. 

"This is amazing! DIY power at its finest," one commenter posted. Considering the creativity and minimal consumption approach, it's hard to argue. 

The housing market is not friendly right now, and the opportunity to reshape your mindset to one of constraint and anti-consumption looms large. As the tiny home market continues to grow, so do the prospects of a cleaner, brighter future. 

