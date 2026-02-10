Homeowner turns heads after sharing photo of 'simple' DIY solar setup: 'I wanted to thank all the people who gave me constructive criticism'

Home solar systems need not be expensive or complicated to provide pollution-free electricity for your living quarters. One homeowner shared their impressive DIY solar setup, which they initially installed for emergencies and was still going strong after a year.

On the r/solar subreddit, they uploaded a photo of the build, which included 18 100-watt panels that feed solar power stations and expansion batteries. The panels are mounted on a homemade PVC stand at an angle along the side of the house facing the sun for maximum efficiency.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Still producing nearly as much energy as it was a year ago," the homeowner explained. "Still pretty sturdy and barely moved in all the weather we had this year. … I wanted to thank all the people who gave me constructive criticism and kept me mindful about this."

The original poster said they have rooftop solar as well, but the DIY panels were used solely to power their "24/7 streaming setup," which includes a "gaming PC, a Starlink, room lights, musical equipment, 3D printer and much more."

The setup also came in handy during power outages that impacted California, where they live, in 2025. In a previous post, the homeowner said the panels powered the room's electronics, along with their family's phones and tablets, for 24 hours and that they still had around 40% of a charge left.

As the homeowner revealed, a home solar system with battery storage provides crucial protection during outages and energy independence. Going solar can also save tons of money on energy bills, and EnergySage can help you get started with its free tools that offer quick solar estimates and quote comparisons from vetted companies.

"Good on you my friend!" one user commented on the thread. "This is the type of simple, low-budget solar we all need."

"For an emergency setup, this feels like a big win," another said. "Even more so since it survived a full year of real weather."

