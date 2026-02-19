Homeowner shares real-life savings six years after installing DIY solar setup: 'Save quite a bit of money over paying someone else'

One intrepid YouTuber documented his six-year solar journey, revealing that the DIY-style installation paid for itself and generated daily savings, proving solar panels deliver the goods on long-term financial returns.

The scoop

YouTube creator Jerry Rig Everything (@JerryRigEverything) installed 8 kilowatts of solar panels on his home in 2019 for $8,243 after the federal tax credit. Six years later, he calculated his total savings and confirmed the system had paid itself off.

The installation generates approximately 33.6 kilowatt-hours per day — enough to power an average American home. Over six years, the system produced 68,969 kilowatt-hours of electricity.

With Utah's electricity rate at 13 cents per kilowatt-hour, the panels saved him $9,048.73.

He partnered with Solar Wholesale, which provided a free quote, custom blueprint for permitting, and complete hardware kit.

"Doing your own solar isn't for everyone, but it does save quite a bit of money over paying someone else," he noted.

He partnered with Solar Wholesale, which provided a free quote, custom blueprint for permitting, and complete hardware kit. The installation took two days.

Whichever way you slice it, going solar can save you big bucks on your utility bills and guard against rising electricity prices. Companies such as EnergySage provide free tools to help homeowners get quick solar estimates and compare quotes from trusted local installers.

How it's helping

The DIY setup saves $4.40 daily, adding up to roughly $1,600 annually in avoided electricity costs. Over the panels' lifespan, that adds up to tens of thousands of dollars in savings.

"I will basically get free lunch every single day," the YouTuber shared.

Modern solar panels maintain 80% of their production capacity after three decades, ensuring long-term value. The creator's monitoring app showed no degradation or panel failures after six years and counting in operation.

In addition to the savings, the system eliminated 68 tons of carbon dioxide pollution.

"A single 550 watt solar panel can make as much energy over its lifetime as burning 10 tons worth of coal," he noted. "And since Utah, where I live, has some of the worst air quality in the world, solar just makes sense from a 'not wanting lung cancer' perspective."

What everyone's saying

Many viewers celebrated the milestone, adding their own perspectives and wins with going solar.

"Damn six years already passed? I remember [the] original video like I watched it yesterday," one commenter noted.

Another added: "Installed a solar system and battery in 2021 and my payoff is looking to be around 2027 as rates here in the PNW have gone up dramatically. Since installing my rates are up nearly 45% — so grateful that [the] system covers 90% of my electricity usage even with a PHEV."

Someone else also came in with an excellent suggestion: "Don't forget that adding an EV to your mix and using solar generated electric to offset gasoline is about 2 times more impactful on payoff period, if you have relatively low per KW rates."

