Gardener shares natural ice-roller dupe for refreshed and beautiful skin: 'I'm doing this tonight'

Skincare and makeup tips are all over the internet, usually in the form of a sponsored post or a specialized product. There are also dupes for nearly everything, helping you save money on your self-care. This tip gives you a refreshing alternative to ice rollers.

The scoop

"When gardening and skincare meet, beautiful things happen," Amy Bauer (@frontyardveggies) said in a post about how to use some of your extra garden cucumbers. The tip is to use a frozen cucumber as an ice roller to give you a rejuvenating facial massage.

In the video, Amy explains that she freezes her extra and misshapen cucumbers and then uses them on her face. She says it's refreshing and great for when she forgets to put her ice roller back in the freezer.

Since you are applying it to your skin, she advises that you cut off the end you have used on your face so you have a fresh, clean bit of cucumber the next time you use it.

This clip is a bit outside of Amy's typical content, as she mostly shares tricks for the home and garden. Her videos show her home garden and how to maximize your harvest affordably.

How it's working

This suggestion is a way to amp up your self-care while using a cucumber that might otherwise end up in your compost. You can also save money on purchasing an ice roller, which usually costs around $12.

In addition to saving you money and reducing your waste, there are some skincare benefits to using cucumbers — and ice rolling. According to Yahoo, cucumbers are great for hydrating your skin. They can also reduce redness and even help fade dark spots.

Glamour wrote about the benefits of ice rolling in 2020, saying: "The application of the freezing roller boosts circulation, bringing blood to the skin surface and helping to restore radiance and encourage optimum cell function."

What people are saying

Skincare and gardening enthusiasts alike loved this tip.

One person said: "Omg I'm doing this tonight!!"

"Good usage for the ones that end up too bitter to eat too!" another commented.

Someone else wrote: "Wait, this is genius!!"

