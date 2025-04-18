Gardener shares low-cost method for helping plants thrive: 'That's so smart'

It takes just seconds to do.

For plant lovers who don't have the space (or the budget) for fancy rotating planters, one TikToker has shared a clever, cost-free alternative. The best part is that they used items you probably already have in your kitchen.

This DIY spin-style planter setup solves a common issue for indoor gardeners: ensuring all your plants get enough light, especially in rooms with just one window.

The scoop

In a video posted to TikTok, Vic (@vicsgarden) demonstrates how to turn household throwaways into a rotating tower for potted plants.

"This static recycled plant tower only gets light on one side," Vic noted in the video text. To fix that, the TikToker stacks a plastic takeout lid filled with glass marbles (sourced from the dollar store) under a large plastic serving plate.

With this DIY base, Vic recommends rotating the tower 180 degrees each day to ensure even sun exposure. It takes just seconds to do and helps prevent leggy, light-starved growth.

How it's helping

The biggest perk of this hack is that it helps your plants grow healthier, fuller, and more evenly without any expensive equipment.

By spinning the base each day, you're mimicking what the sun would naturally do outdoors, giving every side of your plant a chance to thrive.

It's also a smart way to cut costs. Rotating plant stands can be pricey, but this version costs almost nothing if you already have the materials at home. That means more money stays in your wallet and less plastic ends up in the trash.

We're seeing more inventive, sustainable hacks like this one pop up in the gardening community. For instance, some have recommended using empty plastic bottles to grow food, and some have even used old office drawers as planters.

Every time you reuse takeout packaging or repurpose a plastic tray, you're helping keep unnecessary waste out of landfills and our oceans. Little swaps like this support a cleaner, more sustainable future.

What everyone's saying

The reaction to Vic's rotating planter hack has been overwhelmingly positive.

"You're always so dang inventive!" one user commented.

Another added, "That's so smart."

Reflecting how easily this hack can be recreated, one stated, "I think I have all these parts!"

