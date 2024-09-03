  • Home Home

Proud recycler shares their genius DIY method for storing plastic bags: 'You have saved a life'

by Jennifer Kodros
Photo Credit: iStock

Storage and organization are all the rage in home decor these days, and it doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg. What you need might already be right under your nose.

On a reorganizing spree, one Redditor found a perfect way to store their plastic bags and went to r/Anticonsumption to share.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The DIY-er took a used juice bottle that fit perfectly in a wedge spot between the garbage can and the wall, MacGyver'ed it with a few cuts and a piece of tape, and turned it into a plastic bag dispenser. 

A photo of the finished product was included in the post, although the OP says they might have some decoupage in mind to decorate the exterior of the bottle.

"Efficiency and space are gold," the OP wrote in comments.

The project saved money and space while providing convenience. Most people would have run to a container store or browsed through Amazon when the solution was right before them all along.

DIYs like this reduce waste through upcycling. It seems like such a small concept, but it makes a huge impact in preventing waste, keeping items out of our landfills, and being a part of a circular economy

Doing whatever you can to curb plastic waste, in particular, will have everyone breathing easier — literally. The rising concern about the harm of microplastics is only getting worse, with recent studies finding evidence of their presence in the human body. From the air we breathe to our deepest oceans, these invasive particles derived from dirty energy sources know no bounds.

You can do your part by ditching plastic food containers, grocery bags, and single-use coffee products and water bottles. If you want to go the extra mile, consider bringing your own to-go containers to restaurants

If you find yourself decluttering, consider options like GotSneakers for plastic heavy items such as shoes. The nonprofit will pay you to recycle your sneakers so that they can give them to those in need.

The storage hack was a definite hit.

"You have saved a life, thank you," one Redditor wrote.

One comment explained their similar method: "An easy hack I did, was stuff them into an old tissue box. Did the same as OP and sometimes loop them into the handles of a previous produce bag so when I pull one out, it pulls out the next one."

"That's really innovative," admired a third.

