DIYer shares photos of creative hack using of paper shopping bag: 'Super easy'

If you've ever gotten stuck with a backlog of paper bags, don't fret. One clever upcycler has an easy way to transform the humble paper bag into an elegant flower bag.

They shared their "super easy" DIY hack to the r/upcycling subreddit with pictures and steps to replicate it.

All you'll need is a paper bag, scissors, and tape to pull it off. If your bag has handles, your first move will be to cut them off. If not, then you should cut one side to the bottom and then remove the entire bottom to form a long rectangle.

From there, you'll fold what's left in half, insert your flowers diagonally, and then fold over the flowers in both directions, and tape in both the inside and outside. Voila, you'll have secured the (flower) bag.

The OP added some flair to their finished product by adding a gift-wrapping rope to class it up. They suggested that other moves to add a personal touch could be attaching a note or writing directly on the bag.

"I always keep grocery paper bags and honestly reuse them for everything," they revealed.

That is great for them and the planet. They can save money on buying flower bags with a quick and easy remedy, tapping into items they already have on hand. The hack also does plenty of good in eschewing the use of plastic.

While most municipalities will recycle paper, upcycling is an even better solution. It can slow resource-heavy production. Upcycling also plays a key role in keeping items out of planet-heating landfills.

As previously mentioned, plastic can be a particular nemesis to the planet through leaking worrisome microplastics and taking centuries to break down. Upcycling is a key cog in decluttering and making sure you find ways to get rid of discarded items responsibly.

Paper bags are just one of many common items that industrious consumers have reinvented. Items like old toilet paper rolls and T-shirts are other examples of upcycling successes.

Redditors applauded the OP's efforts and added their own hacks.

"If you wanna get crazy, you can color your paper," one suggested. "I reuse bags for wrapping paper and I let my grandson color, stamp and paint them."

"I know this will age me, but I can still remember how to use those bags as book covers," another shared.

"Nicely done," a user wrote.

