Gardener reveals centuries-old trick that keeps plants thriving in summer heat: 'I don't have to ... water it every day'

Do you have trouble keeping your garden sufficiently hydrated over the summer? If so, one TikTok creator is teaching others how to create their own ollas, which are ancient irrigation systems used to water plants more efficiently, using supplies most gardeners already own.

The scoop

The use of ollas for watering dates back to ancient China, according to Sunset Magazine. The technique involves burying the olla, which is typically a sealed clay pot or vase with a hole above ground to fill the vessel with water. Water then seeps out of the porous ollas, which provides consistent hydration for your plants.

TikToker Syd Roope (@sydneyxmastree) posted a video showing her DIY olla, which she made using a terracotta pot, saucer, and food-grade silicone to seal the gap.

"In the summer when it gets really, really hot, you probably have to water once, maybe twice a day when it gets to be like 110 degrees," Syd said. "But with this, you bury it underground, and because it's porous, it will leach out water when the soil gets really dry, and the roots will come attach to this so that I don't have to come here and water it every day."

How it's helping

Ollas are efficient irrigation systems, so you'll be less likely to waste water — and money — when tending to your garden. Water naturally moves from an area of high concentration to low, so it will seep out of the olla until the soil around it is sufficiently watered, according to research from the University of Arizona.

This also means you're less likely to overwater or underwater your plants, which can save your garden from yellowing, mold, or stunted growth.

This is especially helpful if you're growing your own food or gardening for your mental health because ollas give you more peace of mind that your plants are healthy.

This DIY hack also saves you money on new ollas, which can be pretty pricey. One commenter under Syd's TikTok said they paid nearly $100 for an olla at the store.

"Never knew I could make one!!" they said.

What everyone's saying

Commenters are loving this hack and trying it out themselves. Many have also shared tips on how to better seal the ollas or protect them from pests.

"If you put a 1/4 tsp of olive oil in the water it will keep mosquito larvae from hatching (in case the mosquitos get in under the cover)," one commenter recommended.

"I've been corking my olla holes with old wine corks. It's so nice that I don't have to worry about missing a watering," another said.

One viewer had a suggestion for making larger ollas: "I glued mine with another pot so it held a ton of water. Works like a champ!"

None