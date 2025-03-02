Master gardener shares 4,000-year-old watering technique that is ultra-efficient: 'Love this idea'

"Sensational way to keep your plants watered."

Manually watering your plants can be time-consuming on the best of days and especially impossible when you travel. You can even harm plants' health if you water them too much or not enough.

Fortunately, self-watering systems are available to make your gardening hobby more efficient and enjoyable.

The scoop

The Pend Oreille Innovation Center (@poic.us) shared a TikTok video instructing viewers about how to install a homemade watering system for their gardens.

The method uses olla pots, which you can buy online or make yourself to harness the power of this 4,000-year-old technology. These pots are among the most efficient watering systems in the world.

The OP shares how to choose the right size for your olla pots and how to dig a hole wide and deep enough to meet your needs.

"The size of the pot actually determines the size of the area that will be covered," the OP explained.

Center representatives Matt and Pete demonstrate how to place olla pots in soil and fill them with water. Because clay is a porous material, the pots will begin to spread water throughout the soil, hydrating plants nearby.

How it's helping

The Pend Oreille Innovation Center's video inspires gardeners to create a consistent and long-lasting water source for their plants. Using olla pots is an excellent way to save money on watering costs, to reduce water waste, and to conserve water for a healthier planet.

When plants have a steady source of the appropriate amount of water, their root systems grow stronger and more resilient. With olla pots, growing your own food becomes more manageable and sustainable.

Other promising self-watering technologies also help gardeners get the most out of their gardens. For example, University of Texas scientists developed hydrogels that extract water vapor from the air and send it into the soil while delivering nutrients.

Ultimately, healthier gardens mean healthier people because of the physical and mental benefits and community involvement opportunities that gardens can provide.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users appreciated this olla pot hack and offered their feedback and suggestions in the comments.

"Love this idea, sensational way to keep your plants watered," one TikToker wrote.

"I've used mine for years … cuts daily watering," another TikToker shared.

Someone else suggested, "You could add round glass beads and a little water to the top of the planter to hydrate the pollinators, too!"

