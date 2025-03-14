Proud partner shares simple fix for common household annoyance: 'It was such a hassle'

When an item just doesn't fit right on your body or in your life, it can be easy to assume that it should be discarded. But sometimes, all it takes is a little DIY magic and skill to make it exactly what you need.

One user shared their recent repair win in the r/Anticonsumption subreddit.

"[I] replaced useless buttons and fixed a tear. … The buttons on my gf's duvet cover were tiny, flimsy, and kept popping open. She was ready to replace it, but I added new buttons and hemmed a tear," the OP said. "Zero issues now! It was almost daily we had to refasten the buttons. It was such a hassle! You can see the buttons coming loose had caused a big seam rip on the corner."

"More power to you! I love simple stuff like this," one user replied.

The average American throws out 81 pounds of clothing every year, contributing to the 11.3 million tons of textiles the United States adds to landfills every year. It also takes 20,000 liters of water to produce 1 kilogram of cotton. Considering the production of a simple T-shirt requires 2,700 liters of water, the OP likely saved six to 10 times that amount by repairing the duvet.

If you have an excess of clothing and linens or are looking to refresh your home in an eco-friendly way, you have a few options. You can choose to recycle your textiles with Trashie or similar companies, which give you rewards in exchange and a guarantee your items are recycled ethically. You can also offer up your items to your local Buy Nothing group or sell your items with many other organizations.

If you prefer to keep your items until they are no longer usable, repairing and upcycling are always great ways to keep your costs — and carbon footprint — low. It also helped the OP get a better night's sleep.

"Four months and not a thread or button had come loose!" the OP wrote.

