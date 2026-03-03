Man shows how to make clever DIY dog chew toy without buying anything: 'Nice'

A popular lifestyle hacker is sharing his secret for making a DIY chew toy out of the old t-shirts you have lying around. Here's how it works.

The scoop

In a video, the host of the ProblemSolved (@problemsolved) TikTok channel shares the unique way to upcycle old clothes into DIY dog toys. He starts by gathering some old 100% cotton t-shirts, avoiding any with logos or prints.

If you haven't washed the clothes in a while, the TikToker recommends doing so without fabric softeners or scent boosters. Next, he begins cutting the fabric into strips of equal length and width.

At one end, tie three pieces of fabric into a knot. Then the TikToker demonstrates how to braid them, ensuring each section is tight. Leave some unbraided fabric at the end so you can tie it into a second knot. You can trim each end to clean it up, if desired.

And there you have it: a DIY rope toy for your furry friend made from the stuff you already have lying about your home.

How it's helping

Dog toys can be pricey, especially taking into account everything else you need to care for your pet — like food, vet visits, leashes, and a dog bed. By making your own toy with materials you already have, you can eliminate that extra cost.

According to Petco, designing your own dog toys is also a fun and unique way to exercise creativity without spending extra money. Meanwhile, Earth Rated shared that making toys for your pooch can strengthen your bond by forcing you to focus on their needs and interests.

Keep in mind that the manufacturing process for traditional plastic toys consumes a lot of dirty energy and water. Then, once the toys break and you toss them, they release microplastics and pollute the environment, per the nonprofit Pupcycled.

However, upcycling old clothes into toys is better for the planet, as it helps keep them out of landfills for longer.

What everyone's saying

People in the comments were pleased with the DIY dog toy hack and shared their appreciation with the poster.

"Nice man," wrote one.

"This guy knows everything!" said another. "Thanks for the killer content and keep it up!"

Looking for other DIY toy ideas? Make a treat-based toy from toilet paper tubes, or sew a pouch from old fabric and fill it with stuffing from worn-out toys.

