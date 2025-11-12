Woman shares money-saving cleaning hack using common household materials: 'Love this'

If you're looking to cut costs and reduce waste at home, one TikToker has shared a clever cleaning hack that could make disposable disinfectant wipes a thing of the past.

This easy DIY swap keeps things spotless while saving money and reducing plastic waste.

The scoop

TikToker creator Kelly (@plantbased.baby) shared her go-to method for making homemade disinfectant wipes using items most people already have at home.

In her video, she cuts up an old cotton T-shirt, places the pieces in a reused glass jar, and pours in 70% isopropyl alcohol until the fabric is fully coated.

That's it, no added chemicals, fragrances, or unnecessary packaging.

"I love making clean products homemade and any habit that helps me consume less and save money," she wrote in her caption.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

The wipes are safe and effective for cleaning high-touch areas like doorknobs, phones, and bathroom surfaces, all without relying on disposable store-bought brands.

This simple setup requires just three things: an old shirt, a jar you already have, and rubbing alcohol. The result? A low-cost, reusable disinfectant that's gentle on your wallet and the environment.

How it's helping

The biggest benefit of this hack is how much money it can save.

Instead of constantly restocking wipes, you can reuse the same clothes over and over again — just wash and re-soak them when they dry out. Many people already have alcohol and spare fabric at home, so it's nearly free to make.

Beyond the savings, this small switch also has a big environmental payoff. By repurposing old clothes and containers, you're keeping plastic tubs and fabric waste out of landfills.

Cleaning hacks like this can also help reduce garbage around the home while cutting down on single-use packaging.

Plus, since there are cheap alternatives to many popular cleaning products, making your own wipes is just one of many ways to simplify your routine.

These DIY options are often just as effective and sometimes even safer than store-bought cleaners filled with synthetic additives.

With a few everyday items and a little creativity, this sustainability hack proves you can keep your home clean, save money, and tread a bit lighter on the planet.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were quick to share their excitement over the hack.

One wrote, "Genius!"

Another added, "Love this."

One chimed in with practical advice and cautioned, saying, "Careful using them on screens … it will wear away the anti glare coating and eventually damage the screen."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





