Homeowner shares unbelievable step-by-step video while building tiny home entirely by hand: 'You are a machine'

Barefoot_wanderer (@barefoot___wanderer) just showed her over 190,000 followers a video review of the first few months she spent constructing her tiny container home.

@barefoot___wanderer What you may not realise is … This whole owner builder journey I'm on was a massive risk, it was an all or nothing type deal. I risked everything I had to buy land in a town I had never been to and build a house on a tiny budget that was only possible if I did all the work myself. I took that risk knowing I had no experience, no idea what I was doing and not even a friend/family member I could turn to who was in the trades. I took that risk knowing my entire career had to be put on hold and that getting back into the industry and owning a business like I had may be near on impossible. I took that risk knowing my tiny home build budget may not be enough and I may never be able to afford to complete my dream house. I took that risk knowing my savings wouldn't cover living costs and I would have to find a way to do that while building. The odds were against me, it was very reasonable to assume I would fail, I had family and friends tell me I was insane and it's not possible. BUT I had a secret, I am my biggest cheerleader and I'm no gambling woman but I knew betting on myself and going all in was a sure deal. I am a huge believer in 'the greater the risk the greater the reward' and that you are in the control seat, directing your own life. Its a powerful thing to be able to set a vision of a future so clear that is already feels like it's reality. To know and believe with your whole being that anything is possible, because of your own lived experience. The mind is a powerful entity that can work with you or against you, if you can learn to use your mind as a tool any ordinary person can achieve extraordinary things. But only if we remain kind to ourselves, kinder than the world or society can be, treat yourself like a toddler learning everyday stuff. There will be falls, fails and tantrums but that's okay give yourself a big cuddle and remind yourself that Rome wasn't built in a day, you can't grow a forest over night and we don't come out of the womb running . Evolution of self is not easy but discipline is the key to freedom, and remember… … 'The moment you doubt whether you can fly, you cease forever to be able to do it!' ♬ I'm A Believer - From "Shrek" Motion Picture Soundtrack - Smash Mouth

The Barefoot_wanderer's budget and position in a new town where she "had never been" meant this home project "was only possible if I did all the work myself," she wrote.

While working on her own, she managed to build scaffolding to add a second story and roof work.

According to her video update, she built the foundation herself in 8 weeks. Once the containers were delivered, she became a welding pro, securing them in place while "dodging storms the entire time." She nearly tripled the size of the home by adding a rooftop and wraparound deck.

It's no wonder a commenter said, "You are a machine."

The Barefoot_wanderer's stunning DIY work is only one example of how one can create an environmentally friendly and cost-effective home. Another builder took seven months to create their tiny home that includes a loft space. In Australia, Ridgeline Tiny Homes are making the most of only 166 square feet.

Housing security has become a major concern in an increasingly expensive market. However, according to Home Advisor, a tiny house can cost between $30,000 and $60,000; more customized and elaborate ones can reach up to $180,000, as per Bankrate.

Either way, it's a huge drop from the average cost for an American home — $503,800, according to The Motley Fool.

These homes can also lead to a cleaner and cooler planet as they require fewer materials during construction and less energy to run.

Their small size makes it easier and cheaper to use sustainable and recycled materials throughout compared to a larger home. For example, Barefoot_wanderer had to cut down some trees to avoid wildfire risks. However, she made use of them in the construction.

Such living spaces provide greater potential to include water conservation options, such as rainwater showers. One can also create the ultimate energy hack with renewable energy sources like solar panels that can potentially bring an electric bill down to $0. Both tiny and traditional homeowners can learn more about solar installation savings of up to $10,000 by contacting EnergySage.

"I can't believe you haven't been offered a Netflix documentary," someone commented.

Another exclaimed, "I remember you starting those foundations last winter. What a journey, thanks for sharing and letting me tag along."

