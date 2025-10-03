Handywoman demonstrates simple method to fix clogged sink: 'I [can just] do it myself'

TikToker Milos & Onyx Journey (@shaelynn_f93) typically shares her life as a cat parent. However, in her latest video, she shows her over 80,000 followers a simple way to handle a common sink issue.

The scoop

Why risk harsh chemicals down the drain when you have skills like Milos and Onyx's mom? In her post's caption, she proudly wrote, "I love that I'm a handy woman."

The handywoman uses a few simple tools in the video, including a pot (only used for cleaning projects) to catch water and her gloved hands. Those tools allow her to quickly handle a common problem in many households: a clogged sink.

After turning off the water, she unscrews the pipe clamps beneath the sink and removes lots of stuck hair. She reassembles the pipe clamps and tightens them.

In a final test, she turns the water back on and runs it in the sink. Next, she checks the pipe again for a leak.

How it's helping

"I just dislike waiting on maintenance. They take forever when I just can do it myself!" the TikToker wrote in the post's caption.

Waiting too long for a fix can create more problems for the household.

For example, the sink was "dirty because it's been clogged for a long time." The video's quick fix can prevent a dirty or moldy sink from developing. Another TikToker's bathroom reset of baking soda, dish soap, and hydrogen peroxide can resolve residue and stains as well.

Unclean sinks are also havens for pests attracted to the smell and standing water. As Viva Plumbing stated, cockroaches, drain flies, and ants are always looking for a water source. And mosquitoes only need the smallest amount of standing water to breed.

With this hack, apartment dwellers save time waiting for their maintenance worker while homeowners avoid a big plumbing bill. According to Fixr, Americans pay an average of $250 to $400 for professional clog removal.

Plus, this DIY method is an eco-friendly alternative to using harsh chemicals that can damage pipes or release toxins.

According to Statista, the average American spent $818 on cleaning supplies annually from 2007 to 2023. Natural cleaning products, such as various combinations of baking soda, vinegar, and citrus, are cost-effective as they have several uses and are often already in the house.

Plus, buying fewer products means less clutter on those bathroom shelves and, most importantly, less plastic waste in landfills. After all, that empty plastic bottle of store-bought cleaner may decompose for hundreds of years before finally breaking down, per Chariot Energy.

What everyone's saying

Viewers were impressed with Milos & Onyx Journey's DIY skills, with one calling her "Superman!"

"Who said only a man can do this job," one user said. "You go miss ma'am!!!"

Sadly, another admitted, "I need to do this, but it would break my lease. My dang sink [has] been clogged for months, and maintenance still hasn't shown up."

Noticing how much hair came out of the clog, one person asked, "Who is washing hair down your drain [though]?"

