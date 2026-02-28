Pet owner shares brilliant method for keeping pets busy using old toilet paper tubes: 'I gotta try this'

One pet parent shared a money-saving hack for keeping your cat entertained — and all you need is a toilet paper tube and some treats.

In a TikTok video, Juno's (@juno11249) owner demonstrated how to assemble the DIY cat toy. First, they cut a toilet paper tube into several rings. Then, they placed multiple rings inside each other to create a ball, leaving space between each one so there are holes for the treats.

Cut the roll into rings, shape the rings into a loose ball, drop some treats inside, and let your cats go to work 🐱 They'll swat it, toss it, chase the treats, and honestly, they'll play with the rings even after the treats are gone 😅 It's free, quick to make, great mental stimulation, and fun to watch Simple enrichment always wins around here 🤍

Juno's owner put a treat or two inside the ball and set it on the floor, then watched the cat bat it around to get it out. The poster added that some cats enjoy swatting at the empty balls or individual rings — no treats needed.

"It's free, quick to make, great mental stimulation, and fun to watch," they wrote in the post's caption.

Enrichment toys are an excellent way to keep your cat amused, according to the American Animal Hospital Association. This entertainment can help curb your cat's boredom, promote physical activity, and reduce destructive behaviors.

Plus, store-bought enrichment toys can be expensive. Costs start adding up quickly, especially when you throw in pet food, litter, vet visits, and other supplies.

In fact, the ASPCA estimated that cat owners should expect to pay about $640 per year for their furry friend. Meanwhile, Rover's 2025 report on the cost of pet parenthood found that cat owners could expect up to a 10% increase in expenses.

Making your own cat toys can help you cut down on some of these costs. Many pet parents have repurposed old boxes and toilet paper tubes into toys and games for their pets.

One woman created a set of hanging cones with empty toilet paper tubes. Another pet owner refreshed their dog's wool chew toy by running it through a warm wash cycle.

Several commenters were delighted by the DIY cat toy.

One wrote, "I gotta try this!"

Another person said, "Great project for my kids."

"Free cat toys!" wrote a third person.

The TikToker responded, saying: "Yesss! They already take so much of our money."

