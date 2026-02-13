Woman reveals genius way to get more use out of old toilet paper tubes: 'Love this'

Pets are beloved members of many families and need physical and mental enrichment to thrive. However, you don't have to spend a fortune on pet toys or buy brand-new to keep your furry friends entertained.

In a viral video, an animal charity suggested a clever DIY enrichment toy idea perfect for cats.

@pothaustralia Did you know that cats require enrichment too? Cat enrichment prevents boredom, burns energy and helps our kitty friends reduce stress and anxiety. Here's a really simple one made for one of our foster felines. 🐈 ♬ Salsa Street Beats - TheSoul Music

Pets of the Homeless Australia (@pothaustralia) shared this video of a cat playing with cut toilet paper tubes strung together. It explained how it made this simple toy for a foster cat to prevent boredom, burn energy, and reduce anxiety and stress.

"Our foster kitties love this," the original poster wrote.

The foster pet parent drops little treats into the tubes, which are closed at one end. Enticed by the treats, the cat sticks its face and paws into the tubes and continues to play with the DIY setup.

This adorable video is inspiring because it shows how much stimulation and joy you can give your cat with simple materials you have at home. Not only is the OP providing simple enrichment to the cat with this toy, but household materials are also repurposed so they don't go to waste.

Instead of quickly tossing empty containers like toilet tubes into the trash, consider the creative possibilities.

Other pet parents have been discovering pet enrichment hacks like this as well. For example, one TikToker attached toilet paper tubes to a string with a different setup to entertain their cat.

You can also use old toilet paper tubes to help seedlings develop roots in your garden.

Repurposing these materials will save you from buying overpriced cat toys from pet stores and reduce your contribution to landfill waste.

For items you can't repurpose around the house, make a point to understand your local recycling options. You may even be able to make money on things you no longer want or need, such as clothing and electronics.

Social media users love learning about these lifestyle hacks, so maybe you'll wind up sharing just as Pets of the Homeless Australia did.

"I will try this," one Instagram user commented on the post. "Hopefully, it will keep my cats busy."

"Love this," someone else added.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.