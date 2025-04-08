Closet filled with clutter? This service will trade you exclusive rewards for your outdated clothes

If you're embarking on spring cleaning, you're probably facing a closet full of stuff you don't need anymore.

Not only is there an easy way to get rid of it while being kind to the planet, but you can earn rewards at the same time.

How does Trashie work?

Trashie is a service that allows you to send in your gently loved clothes and give them a chance at a second life. All you need to do is order the company's Take Back Bag for $20, fill it with your clothes, scan the code on the bag with the app, and ship it off.

Trashie examines everything you send and sorts it based on quality and use. If the clothes are in good condition, the company can keep them as is and get them worn elsewhere. If the clothing isn't wearable, the fabric can be broken down and reused in various applications.

Fabrics are sorted by type and color and then sent off to be used as industrial rags, industrial insulation, carpet padding, pet bed filling, punching bag filling, and more.

Why should I use Trashie?

Trashie awards the equivalent of $30 in points for your contributions, which can be redeemed for various rewards. Quince, the Zero Waste Store, and Hulu are a few partners Trashie works with. By recycling with Trashie, you can earn rewards with these and other brands.

Preventing items from going to landfills also has a direct ecological benefit. Clothing has a steep environmental impact when left as waste. Plus, making clothing requires substantial resources and energy. Using clothes for as long as possible ensures those resources aren't wasted and reduces the need for new items.

Are there similar programs to Trashie?

Many other services give a second life to useful items while providing rewards. GotSneakers can provide straight-up cash for your used shoes, for example. ThredUp is an online marketplace to buy secondhand clothes that offers perks to shoppers.

