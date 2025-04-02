Mom demonstrates how to transform old toilet paper rolls into useful tools for preschoolers: 'This is so cute'

Don't toss those empty toilet paper rolls just yet — you can keep them away from landfills for a wee bit longer. One clever mom has a genius way to repurpose TP rolls into a learning tool. It saves her child from boredom, the household budget from pricey learning toys, and the planet from more landfill clutter.

The scoop

TikTok user and homeschooling mom The Wonder of Childhood (@thewonderofchildhood) shared a video showing a fun way to repurpose empty toilet paper rolls. After their son used some from their stack to build a castle, the savvy mom grabbed the opportunity to turn playtime into learning fun.

In the video, the child zooms numbered Matchbox cars down a paper road and expertly steers them into matching carports made from the empty rolls. Not only does this activity sharpen number recognition and fine motor skills, but it also plants an early seed of eco-friendly thinking.

How so? Well, it teaches young kids that trash isn't always trash. Sometimes, it's just waiting for a second life.

How it's helping

Beyond being a fun learning tool, this toilet paper roll hack saves money by replacing expensive store-bought learning toys. After all, why spend money on toys and games when you can make one for free with stuff you already have at home?

Plus, it's not just money you're saving; you're also saving the planet. Reusing TP rolls can help reduce household waste. While some might think toilet paper waste is just a small issue, it's not something to simply flush out of eco conversations.

Every year, millions of cardboard tubes end up in landfills when they could easily have been repurposed. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, paper and paperboard account for 11.8% of municipal solid waste that ends up in landfills. While that seems like a small fraction of total landfill waste, it adds up to 17.2 million tons of paper waste each year. So, you might want to make time to learn how to repurpose packaging and containers and properly recycle items you use at home.

What everyone's saying

Fellow TikTokers loved this clever parenting hack. They called it a genius way to teach numbers and appreciated the fact that it's educational and sustainable. "This is so cute," a fellow homeschooling mom commented.

By incorporating simple hacks such as this one, families can contribute to waste reduction efforts and keep unnecessary materials out of landfills, oceans, and ecosystems.

For more ways to save money while living sustainably, check out organizations including Trashie, ThredUp, and GotSneakers. They're all committed to reducing waste and giving used items second lives.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.