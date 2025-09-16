Woman shares clever hack to cool down hot room: 'Lifesaving tip'

It is no secret that temperatures around the world continue to climb. With it, so does danger. According to NASA, extreme levels of heat stress have more than doubled over the past 40 years. Heat was the leading cause of death from weather-related fatalities between 1991 and 2020.

That's why it is imperative to figure out effective ways to cool our homes, especially during the summer when it gets really hot. Science communicator Zi explains it (@zilovesscience) recently shared an extremely effective money-saving hack to do just that on TikTok.

In the video, the expert explains that heat tends to build up in areas that get direct sunlight or have poor air circulation. She suggests positioning a fan facing outward toward an open window. This pushes the hot, stale air away, and the resulting change in pressure pulls cooler air into the room from other parts of the house or from outside.

She explains, "This cross ventilation helps to replace the stale, hot air with fresher cooler air. … It's basically a kind of DIY air conditioning."

Incredibly, this is only one of many energy hacks designed to save homeowners money while also being environmentally responsible. For instance, more places are installing green roofs, which are made out of plants that help cool the spaces they cover. And scientists in China are developing cooling technology that absorbs heat on things such as mattress pads and high-end portable coolers.

There are many other home energy hacks that help lower costs and protect the planet. Of course, the ultimate one is to install solar panels. That can bring your energy bills to or near $0. And it is now easier than ever, thanks to a company called EnergySage. They offer a free online tool that allows consumers to compare quotes from vetted contractors. They can save homeowners up to $10,000.

However, some homeowners might be turned off by the upfront costs required for the installation of solar panels. Leasing solar panels is a great option for those who want to ultimately save some money while helping the planet. Palmetto's LightReach solar program will install solar panels for no money down, while locking in low energy rates.

But heating and cooling costs are substantial parts of homeowners' monthly bills. Installing an HVAC heat pump is a great hack to lower costs while being energy efficient. In fact, Rewiring America estimates that heat pump users save an average of $400 a year. And Mitsubishi can help find the right, affordable heat pump for your home.

There are other fantastic ways to save money and energy in your home. One important way is to weatherize your home to prevent heat or cool air from escaping. Another way is to turn your home into a smart home and make sure your appliances are running efficiently.

Commenters on the original video were understandably impressed with the hack.

One summed it up best when they said, "Life saving tip."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.