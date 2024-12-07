  • Home Home

Mechanic irritated after making grim discovery wedged inside tire: 'Now this is just getting ridiculous'

by Juliana Marino
A mechanic was disappointed to discover that a disposable vape was the culprit of yet another flat tire.

They shared an image of the vape lodged inside the tire on Reddit's r/Justrolledintotheshop forum.

Fellow mechanics and Redditors agreed that littered vapes have become more widespread.

"I walk a couple miles to work every day and see no fewer than 10 empty vapes per trip laying beside the road," responded one user.

"It's just about daily on here now that someone finds a G Core rammed through a tire," wrote another Redditor.

As highlighted in the Reddit post, vape littering can cause flat tires, which are expensive and frustrating for drivers. 

Vaping has been found to cause life-threatening lung problems, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The chemicals in e-cigarettes are also associated with severe health complications, including heart disease, lung disease, and cancer. 

Since disposable vapes are made of plastic, metal, and lithium batteries, they're difficult to recycle. When they end up littering the ground, they take hundreds of years to decompose, leaching toxic microplastics into the soil. 

Vape littering has become a massive problem across the globe. In the U.S. alone, 4.5 disposable vapes are thrown out every second, according to PennEnvironment. 

As a result, littered vapes are not only unsightly for residents walking by but also incredibly damaging to the environment. The manufacturing and littering of disposable vapes contribute to the overheating of our planet, as both processes emit harmful gases into the atmosphere. 

Redditors continued to discuss the problem of disposable vapes.

"Now this is just getting ridiculous!" commented one user. 

"I see so many of these things, broken car parts, broken bottles, shot bottles, beer cans, and every other possible thing you could imagine on the side of the road," wrote another Redditor.

