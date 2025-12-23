Homeowner confused after stumbling upon mysterious device in their driveway: 'Strange thing to find'

It's irritating when a neighbor's trash ends up in your driveway, especially when the item in question isn't easily identifiable.

One Redditor had this happen to them and posted photos of the item they found.

Others quickly identified it as a disposable vape. It looked like someone simply tossed it on the ground after use.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"Strange thing to find in my driveway," the original poster said.

This person isn't the only one who has found litter from disposable vapes. People throw them in parking lots and even in neighborhoods where children play.

According to the U.S. Public Interest Research Groups, close to 500,000 disposable vapes get thrown away every single day.

They're not just a problem because of the plastic, but also because of the electronic parts inside and the lead and mercury in their batteries. The last thing we need is this kind of toxic waste accumulating in the soil or in water sources.

UL Standards & Engagement noted that the issues with this kind of rubbish go beyond harming the planet; they are also a safety hazard. The batteries can combust if broken, posing fire risks wherever they're thrown.

Making these cartridges reusable or finding another purpose for them could help, but many people still prefer the convenience and ease of simply tossing their vape when they're done with it.

Other Redditors were sure the original poster had found a vape.

"That's one of those box vapes," one said. "My brother had one [that] looked just like it when he dropped it and it broke."

Another added, "Unfortunately … late stage capitalism made it more profitable to throw away perfectly working complex electronics rather than managing to make it reusable."

