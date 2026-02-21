Expert reveals simple trick to avoid costly dishwasher repair: 'Almost all brands have this'

Your dishwasher might be working harder than it needs to, and one tiny part could be the culprit. A recent TikTok by a home appliance expert zeros in on that overlooked piece and how a few minutes of cleaning can save a lot of headaches.

In the video, an expert from Top Choice Electronics (@topchoicecanada) highlights a critical but often ignored component: the dishwasher filter. "This is a very important part in your dishwasher which needs to be cleaned regularly," the expert explained, showing a mesh screen and filter at the base of the machine. He then demonstrates how to remove and clean it, explaining that this small piece keeps water flowing and the drain pump humming.

"This simple habit will allow you to run your dishwasher for a long period of time," he added.

Brands across the board — KitchenAid, Bosch, Samsung, LG, Frigidaire, to name a few — have one tucked in the base of their dishwashers. "Almost all brands have this filter in some way or another," the expert noted.

Replacing a dishwasher can cost hundreds or even over a thousand dollars, and the environmental cost of manufacturing, shipping, and discarding one of the appliances is high. A few minutes spent cleaning a filter can prevent big repairs, extend your dishwasher's life, and keep unnecessary waste out of landfills.

Viewers in the comments were appreciative of the quick tip. "Thank you for the reminder," one person wrote. Another said: "Thank you. I just cleaned my Bosch dishwasher."

The video is a reminder that even in the age of smart appliances, old-school upkeep still matters. Cleaning this tiny component may feel minor, but it could prevent expensive repairs and keep your dishwasher running efficiently for years. With an appliance as integral as a dishwasher, it turns out that a few minutes of attention can save a lot of hassle.

