Mom shares 'genius' time-saving hack to dry dishes faster: 'Keep that hand drying to a minimum'

The whole point of having a dishwasher is that it does the work for you, so it can feel like a hassle when you have to dry the dishes after every load. One TikToker might just have the solution for dishwashers that don't have a dry cycle.

The scoop

Self-proclaimed "frugal af" DIYer megan.blog (@megan.blog) shared a hack to dry your dishes without breaking a sweat.

The video explains that all you have to do is tie a rag or towel to your dishwasher handle. During the steaming process, place a towel on the opening and close the door. Megan warns not to latch it.

The towel will absorb all of the condensation and leave your dishes squeaky clean!

"Never dry dishes again, you're welcome," the video states. Later in the comments, she wrote: "Keep that hand drying to a minimum."

How it's working

This life hack, as Megan calls it, saves time and strain. It's one more thing you can take off your to-do list. Time is arguably the greatest commodity we have, so seize all the extra time you can.

Using more natural cleaning methods that don't involve extra chemicals can save money and reduce packaging and plastic waste accumulated from buying popular brands at the store. The best part is that they're just as effective, if not more.

From natural rust remover, spaghetti stains, and bath bombs, baking soda is an amazing natural ingredient that takes care of the toughest of jobs without the toxicity or the price tag. Using natural ingredients that you probably already have at home is also more convenient and better for your health.

What people are saying

The dish-drying hack was a great find for many.

"This is genius," a TikToker raved.

Another warned: "Just in case you haven't seen, there have been appliance repair techs disputing this and saying it could ruin the electronics on the top."

"I just leave the door open," commented another with an alternative solution.

