Driver baffled after discovering mysterious object inside tire: 'How did it get there?'

"I could think of 100 better places."

Anyone who has gotten a flat tire due to an object in the road knows how frustrating it can be. But once the frustration subsides, confusion often takes its place as you discover the object that caused the flat.

One Redditor appeared to be in disbelief when a vape pen was discovered in the tire of their sister's car.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster uploaded a picture of a partially crushed vape pen to a subreddit dedicated to odd finds at car shops. Although the OP provided no other information, the implication was that their sister ran over the vape pen in the street.

A 2020 study from Keep America Beautiful estimated 50 billion pieces of litter along U.S. roadways and waterways at the time. While the physical waste poses a potential danger to exposed tires on the road, there is another major concern.

In another study published in the journal Joule, a team of researchers reported that 1.3 million single-use e-cigarettes are thrown away in the United Kingdom on a weekly basis. "This equates to approximately 10,000 kg of lithium taken to landfills each year, equivalent to 1,200 electric vehicles," according to the study.

The majority of vape pens, including disposable ones, use lithium-ion batteries. The increased demand for lithium-ion batteries means the need to mine for lithium increases as well. Lithium mining is responsible for the release of around 1.43 million tons of carbon dioxide each year.

In addition to the impact on our environment, vape pens contain nicotine and various harmful chemicals. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that although aerosol from vape pens contains fewer toxic chemicals than cigarettes, the risk of serious medical conditions remains high.

"I could think of 100 better places to hide a Vape pen," joked one commenter.

"Vapes already destroying kids mouths and lungs, now they are going after our vehicles?" remarked another user.

While most commenters lined up their best jokes, one concerned Redditor was curious about the origins of the vape.

"Did you have to dismount the tire from the rim? How did it get there?" the user asked.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.