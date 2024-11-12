Homeowner shares excellent lessons from two decades of preparing for disasters: 'It is a truly eye-opening experience'

Being prepared is a great way to build and foster community and help those around you when they need it.

A longtime disaster prepper shared some of their experiences and advice for folks about the best ways to be prepared for a natural disaster, and the tips were unexpected.

In the r/preppers subreddit, the poster said they were responding to "an abundance of posts here asking for beginner advice and gear recommendations." They explained that they started prepping in their early 20s and fell "hard into the trap" of needing lots of cool gadgets and tech and "unrealistic junk."

"I carried useless stuff around, confident in my 'go-bag' that I kept in the trunk of my car," the poster said. "My wife thought I was crazy and to be honest she was probably correct."

Instead, after coming across multiple auto accidents involving injuries, they realized that what they actually needed was "a basic trauma kit and the skills to know how to use it."

So, after a bit of searching, the poster volunteered to help their local fire department, which was looking for folks on nights and weekends, and got first aid and EMT training as a result.

"It opened a huge amount of possibilities AND introduced me to a large network of highly trained people," they said. "I met new people, made new friends and learned an incredible amount of new skills. I've since responded to many, many accidents … and can act quickly and confidently."

They went on to explain that they've revamped their go bag, focusing more on the kinds of things they're likely to encounter on the road, including flat tires and breakdowns, as well as a separate trauma bag. They explain that their experience has changed the way they prep at home, as well.

"I still have my HAM radio license, I still hoard ammo, we still keep extra food on hand, but I've learned that financial prepping is far more useful on a daily basis," they said. They also recommended volunteering with a disaster relief organization or humanitarian group to help in communities impacted by events such as floods and tornadoes.

They discussed a trip to Detroit, which sustained flooding in 2021.

"This was not a sensational disaster that made national headlines," they said, "and yet there [are] people there who are still living in flood-damaged houses with heavy damage and mold in their basements because they were not properly insured and do not have the resources to clean it up themselves. It is a truly eye-opening experience."

Preppers often get a reputation for being eccentric or are known for getting ready for the worst-case scenario that will never come. But as this person shows, being prepared is a great way to build and foster community and help those around you when they need it.

Taking local action can help everyone be prepared in case of a climate emergency. Recently, other preppers have talked about how learning basic skills in gardening can be vital, especially as the changing climate continues to wreak havoc with crops across the globe. Another prepper noted the importance of being able to utilize basic tools and survival skills.

This Redditor agreed with the notion that people need to adapt their skill sets to prepare for any potential hardships ahead.

"The most important lesson I've learned over the years is that developing & practicing skills and having a large community network is incredibly superior to buying the latest survival gadget and throwing it in your go bag," the OP said.

