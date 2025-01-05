Homeowners share amazing benefits after converting lawn into mini forest garden: 'We have baskets of food daily'

A couple posted a clip of the luscious forest garden they replaced their lawn with, showing off fresh produce and a flourishing landscape.

The Yarrow City Forest Garden account (@yarrowcity) shared a TikTok of the fruits of their labor — literally. The video takes you through a brief tour of the abundant garden. They also give you a peek at a basket of their harvest, including colorful peppers, tomatoes, and more.

They explained, "We decided that growing food, native plants, and a thriving habitat were more important." This couple sacrificed a typical manicured lawn to embrace a more organic landscape, and it's paid off.

They said, "After almost two years, we have baskets of food daily, and that's more than worth it for us." The produce is vibrant and looks delicious, meaning a nutrient-rich diet. Unlike food bought at the store, they can be confident their produce is free of pesticides and herbicides.

Growing your own food can improve your diet, cut grocery costs, and boost mental wellness. Gardening is highly beneficial, helping you get fresh air and embrace the joy of nurturing something. This can decrease stress and increase optimism.

Curating a native yard and producing your own food also helps the planet and local ecosystem. When you skip the grocery store produce, you reduce the need for transportation emissions created by moving food from farms to stores.

Introducing native plants to your landscape also supports pollinators. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, we rely on pollinators for 75% of flowering plants and 35% of our food crops. Pollinators need native plants, and we need pollinators. A native landscape, like the one in this TikTok, is a haven for local critters.

Commenters on the video praised and envied the lush garden. One person expressed their desire to have a similar space, "I definitely need to learn how to do this. So much abundance."

Another admired the produce paradise, "Such a dream you've created for yourselves."

