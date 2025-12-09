Woman shares 'clever' hack using old pill bottles: 'This is ingenious'

"I was just thinking about what I could use all my pill bottles for."

Many people love arts and crafts, and for good reason. A study published by Frontiers in Public Health says that engaging in these projects leads to significant mental health benefits. But with art projects come art supplies, which can be an expensive headache to organize.

With that in mind, one Redditor took to r/diamondpainting to show off an ingenious hack to keep their tiny gems organized.

In the post — titled "I don't need a fancy diamond organizer" — they showed a picture of empty prescription pill bottles they used to store their supplies.

"Started this hobby when I got sick and thought I'd put my old prescription bottles to good use," they wrote. "While all those diamond organizers are super cute and tidy, I just can't spend the money on a nice one, so this system works for me!"

Such hacks are extremely beneficial. First and foremost, they save people money. Instead of having to buy new materials for organization, you can use what you already have. And reusing and repurposing packaging keeps items out of already crowded landfills and prevents pollution from reaching the ocean.

This is just one of many hacks involving empty prescription bottles, too. One person took to TikTok to demonstrate how they use the receptacles to store loose screws. Another DIYer took to Instagram to show how she uses pill bottles as on-the-go salad dressing containers.

Of course, there are many ways to reuse and repurpose packaging that come with the same financial and environmental benefits. And there are programs that reward people for decluttering and organizing their homes without throwing everything in the trash. To ensure items are being properly disposed of, it is helpful for people to know their local recycling options.

Commenters appreciated the ingenuity.

"WOW!! That's so freaking smart!!" one said.

Another was effusive, stating, "I was just thinking about what I could use all my pill bottles for and this is ingenious!!!"

"Clever and eco-friendly!" someone else wrote.

