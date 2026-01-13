Video shows genius hack using old prescription bottles: 'That's such a great idea'

But one crafty TikToker has a surprisingly simple alternative to diamond painting, and it employs something most people already have: empty pill bottles.

The scoop

The creator collected old prescription bottles used by their husband and pet, then assigned each bottle to a diamond color or number, and put an easy-to-spot label on the lid. The bottles' narrow mouths make pouring drills back into trays easy, while their childproof lids prevent spills.

The video was shared by TheSpontaneousCrafter (@thespontaneouscrafter), and they demonstrated how the bottles can be neatly lined up in a drawer or bin, eliminating the need for a bulky plastic organizer. "Pill bottles or expired OTC medication bottles are great alternatives to keep your diamond painting efficient and fun!" they wrote.

@_thespontaneouscrafter_ My EQ is so low, I couldn't wait for my drills container to be delivered to me. Sooooo I decided to use up some Pill bottles! Don't worry, all those are not just mine. Some are from my hubby and some from our fur baby. So yeah! Do not be forced to buy all these things you see here on TikTok. Sometimes, we just have to learn how to be creative and improvise. Plus, I also want to enjoy my diamond painting journey. This is my very first kit and I don't want it to be a stressful experience. If you have other tips to share, leave a comment and I'd happily read them! #diamondpainting #diamondpaint #craftok #diamondpaintingtiktok #handmadecraft ♬ BORN FOR THIS - Foxxi

How it's helping

Anyone who's tried diamond painting knows the struggle: hundreds (sometimes thousands) of tiny resin drills that all look nearly identical, particularly when mixed together. Specialty organizers exist, but they can be pricey.

Storage kits range from $15 to $50, depending on the size and brand. For crafters who already have pill bottles at home, this hack eliminates that expense. It also makes diamond painting more organized and efficient — and gets rid of the need to use the flimsy zip-top bags that are typically included in kits.

On the environmental side, reusing prescription bottles keeps hard-to-recycle plastic out of landfills. Reusing them extends their lifespans and reduces demand for new plastic organizers, cutting down on plastic production and the microplastic pollution that eventually reaches waterways and human bodies.

If you're looking for other low-cost organization ideas, check out professional organizers who help people declutter for store credit as well as simple reuse strategies that turn everyday items into storage solutions. It's also helpful to know your recycling options so you can prevent recyclable items from going to landfills unnecessarily.

What everyone's saying

Commenters praised the simplicity of the idea.

"That's such a great idea, and the pill bottles are nice and big!" one wrote.

Another added, "Keep those bottles as well, especially for the kits that have more than two bags of the same colour."

A third person shared, "You make me remember that when my mom (who had passed) used to save money, she used those and also camera film packages to collect sequins for her artwork."

