Woman shares amusing video showing how she reuses empty pill bottles: 'This is the hack I never knew I needed'

It can be frustrating to receive a prescription bottle with only enough pills to cover a small percentage of the container. It feels like a waste of plastic, and one that can frequently occur if it's a regular prescription.

Fortunately, one TikToker shared an adorable hack that lets her repurpose her pill bottles to manage her diabetes on the go, whether a prescription lasts three days or 30.

The scoop

TikToker Ki (@kikaela) shared a cheeky, zero-waste hack that helps her manage her low blood sugar as someone living with type 1 diabetes.

"Putting my emergency Skittles in pill bottles because it's that serious when I'm low," the original poster wrote in a text over the video she shared on TikTok.

How it's helping

This tip is handy and efficient for those who need to keep emergency snacks on hand to manage sudden blood sugar changes. Not only is it a great way to reuse plastic containers, but it can keep the candy safer from the elements, protect it better than a Skittles bag, and make it harder to access for any kids who might be present.

Using bottles instead of bags also allows the consumer to buy more in bulk and refill as needed, instead of buying single bags every time a "dose" is needed — saving both money and plastic.

For those interested in reusing their pill bottles in a myriad of ways, consider reusing them to seal toiletries during travel, DIY a personal weekly pill organizer, store loose nails, or build a waterproof survival kit.

It's important to understand that consumers likely need to look into local recycling options for these bottles specifically, as they won't be recycled properly if simply tossed in with curbside pickup. The bottle size often causes it to get lost in machinery, or the bottle color can get it rejected and immediately landfilled.

According to a Forbes interview with the co-founder of Cabinet Health Russel Gong, an estimated 194 million prescription bottles are produced every year, and over 95% are never recycled. Instead, they end up in our landfills and waterways, which release microplastics into our food chain and our drinking water. If enough microplastics are consumed, it increases the risk of heart disease, according to a study led by editors at Harvard.

What everyone's saying

The TikTok commenters were thrilled with this hack.

"This is the hack I never knew I needed. Omg. I need to start putting these in my nightstand! Genius!" one exclaimed.

"25 years ... and I never thought of that," another said.

