Woman shares inside look at incredible 200-square-foot abode: 'The ultimate homey vibe'

"The storage is slim but my heart is full."

You can still dream big when designing a tiny home.

TikToker JoJo (@heckya.jojo) shared a video of her 200-square-foot tiny home, showing just how cute and practical your home can be, even if you don't have a ton of space.

Celebrating three years living there, JoJo decided it was a perfect time to introduce her followers to her lovingly cultivated home.

Perhaps when you think of a tiny home, you imagine a cramped studio apartment with no personality, but JoJo's house breaks the stereotype — it even has a swimming pool!

Outside, there is no shortage of space, and along with the swimming area, there is outdoor seating and a garden. Inside, it may be more of a squeeze, but it's clear to see that JoJo has put in a lot of work to make her home both beautiful and liveable.

Downstairs, there is a kitchen and lounge area, with storage for pots and pans, and an ingenious fold-out table. As well as that, there is a vanity and dressing area, which leads into a shower and restroom. A set of ladder stairs takes you up to the bedroom, which looks cozy with its many blankets and a glowing Himalayan crystal rock salt lamp.

Living in a tiny home isn't for everyone, but it can be a great option for people who live alone or those who don't need much storage space. Smaller homes are often much more affordable, and with less space to heat during the winter or cool over the summer, your energy bills are bound to be much smaller.

Overall, tiny homes consume far less energy and resources than a conventional home, so if it's a feasible option for you, choosing a tiny home may be kinder on your wallet and the planet.

One TikTok user commented: "It's like an ad for natural life haha I love it."

"Maximalist is the ultimate homey vibe," another person added.

