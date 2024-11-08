Woman shares 'amazing' tip to avoid common issue with most takeout orders: 'Could not be easier'

"This is what a circular economy could look like."

Uber Eats has initiated a new recycling program, and one TikToker has all the details.

The scoop

Sustainability advocate Relauren (@relauren) shares "ocean friendly inspo" for the next time you order takeout.

Relauren explains that, in a partnership with DeliverZero, you can search 'deliver zero' or 'sustainable packaging' when looking for restaurants on the Uber Eats app.

Your food will show up in reusable containers. When you're done, rinse them off and either return them to participating restaurants yourself or schedule a pickup.

"You get to enjoy a little more without the waste," Relauren said in the video. "This is what a circular economy could look like."

How it's working

Uber Eats made the announcement in June of 2023 to eliminate emissions on all deliveries globally by 2040, and end all unnecessary plastic waste from deliveries by 2030. While this option is currently only available in New York City, Los Angeles, the Bay Area, Denver, and Boulder, Colorado, the hope is that this packaging initiative will start eco-friendly trends across all food delivery apps and takeout orders — infamous for wasteful, non-recyclable containers — so that more people can enjoy guilt-free meals that don't end up filling a trash bin.

DeliverZero has teamed with Whole Foods Market, Otter, Toast, Doordash, Chow Now, Caviar, and Amazon as well. According to their website, for every one million DeliverZero containers used, over 440,000 gallons of water is saved. In addition, over 25 tons of packaging waste would be diverted from landfills while avoiding over 110 tons of toxic gases like carbon and methane — major air and ocean pollutants.

Plastic is made from dirty energy like oil, gas and coal — the same stuff that makes motor oil and gasoline. The problem with plastics is that they only break down into microplastics, which are becoming a great source of concern. Studies have found them everywhere from our drinking water to the food we eat to the inside of our brains.

Knowing your recycling options and avoiding single-use plastics by bringing your own containers and bags to grocery stores, markets, and restaurants makes a huge difference. Beyond reducing your carbon footprint, plastic-free options are usually higher quality and last longer too. Avoiding plastic saves yourself, loved ones, and the planet all at the same time.

What people are saying

The takeout hack was a wow for many.

"This is amazing! and amazing you can even schedule a pickup for the packaging — could not be easier!!" one TikToker exclaimed.

"I hope one day it can be automatic and won't cost extra," another wrote.

Relauren responded, "I totally agree with that which is why we have to keep pushing for regulation against single use plastic."

