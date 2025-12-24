Woman demonstrates simple hack to boost dishwasher's performance: 'This was very helpful'

"Why is this not common knowledge?"

A TikToker made a helpful tutorial video showing people how to make their dishwasher run more efficiently.

The scoop

Lucy Kalice (@lucykalice) has a cleaning-focused TikTok account, where she shows people how to deep clean appliances and keep their homes cleaner and healthier.

In one video, she shared how to deep clean your dishwasher if it hasn't been working well.

In the caption, she wrote, "Hoping this fix to my dishwasher means that it will clean better. Everyone cross their fingers and toes, otherwise I might be buying a new one."

She instructs her followers to remove the dishwasher's sprayer arms (top and bottom) and filter. Using a straw cleaner, she cleaned the holes in the sprayer arms, and she cleaned the filter with a toothbrush. Before she put everything back, she wiped down the inside of her dishwasher.

To finish off the deep clean, she topped up the salt and rinse aid compartments, then ran the empty dishwasher on a hot cycle. The goal was to improve the dishwasher's cleaning performance, as hers still left dishes dirty after a wash cycle.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

All you need to give your dishwasher a thorough clean is some slender cleaning instruments, like a straw cleaner, and basic dishwasher substances like rinse aid.

How it's helping

Using your dishwasher is far more efficient and convenient than washing all your dishes by hand, but washing dishes that just came out of the dishwasher is especially inconvenient and frustrating. This hack can save you time and ensure you have squeaky-clean dishes after every cycle.

What many people don't realize is that using your dishwasher is typically the more sustainable way of doing the dishes.

You can save energy and water by using a high-efficiency dishwasher and only running it when it's full. According to a study by University of Michigan researchers, standard dishwasher use produces less than half the energy-related pollution as normal handwashing and requires less than half the water. But your dishwasher must be working properly.

By deep-cleaning your dishwasher and keeping it in excellent condition, you can save time, water, and energy while having clean dishes.

What everyone's saying

People appreciated the helpful video because Lucy isn't the only one with an underperforming dishwasher.

One person wrote, "Why is this not common knowledge!"

Another said, "It's such a horrid job but makes such a difference!!"

And someone else thanked Lucy, saying, "I have the exact same dishwasher as you so this was very helpful haha thank you."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.