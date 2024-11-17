Parent shares 'incredibly wise' approach to tidying up with their child: 'This has been a game-changer'

"She now cleans her room willingly and actually helps rather than having to fight all the time."

A parent aspiring to a minimalist lifestyle discovered that their five-year-old wasn't on board with their decluttering efforts, leading to plenty of tears.

However, they were able to change all of that with one simple action: empowering their child to participate. In Reddit's r/minimalism community, the parent shared how they gave their daughter a say in which toys stayed and which had to go.

"With every piece I haven't seen her play in a while, I asked her, 'Do you want to keep this?' Most of the time they would say 'yes,' but I reasoned with her, 'Do you play with it?'" the OP wrote. "Here is the tricky [thing] — whether I agree with her or not I let her make the choice."

While the pair still don't see eye-to-eye on everything, the OP says their daughter now offers collaborative solutions. For instance, if she wants to keep a toy that is frequently getting in the way, she will agree to clean it up after use.

"She doesn't fuss cause she understands the terms that she herself set," the OP shared. "This has been a game-changer. ... She now cleans her room willingly and actually helps rather than having to fight all the time."

There are many reasons why people choose minimalism, like the OP. For one, multiple studies have found that clean, organized living spaces can reduce stress and increase satisfaction.

Others are inspired by their desire to protect the planet for future generations. According to Environment America Research and Policy Center, the average American creates around 1,800 pounds of trash every year, contributing to overcrowded, methane-producing landfills.

There's also the fact that minimalism provides a financial boost. Some have embraced tiny home living as part of their simplified lifestyle, with cost savings on utility bills hard to ignore. And for parents who want to keep their kids entertained, toy subscription services can save hundreds of dollars per year — and prevent quickly outgrown items from ending up in a dump.

As for the OP, they explained that minimalism has brought "so much joy and peace to my life," so it was a no-brainer to teach their daughter about those principles.

"I don't want her to grow up resenting me or minimalism. I want her to see the value in it and the healthy and financial benefits of it. So making her part of it and choosing what brings her joy and what is essential to her is the best way I can think of doing it," they shared.

"I find this to be incredibly wise, reasonable," one commenter responded. "Mind blown."

"We added a donate pile when doing this," someone else added. "... It's amazing how giving kids can be when they find out there are children who don't have nearly as much as they do."

