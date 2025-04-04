Shopper calls out trendy brand for 'mind-boggling' practices: 'I will never purchase from them'

Some brands have a massive base of loyal customers thanks to the high quality and fair pricing of their products. Other brands use manufactured hype and questionable marketing tactics to sell low-quality, overpriced products.

According to TikTok creator Madeline (@madelinemayg), premium fitness brand Daily Drills unfortunately falls into the latter category.

What's happening?

Madeline explained her perspective on Daily Drills and their seemingly questionable practices.

"I do want to take a second to talk about Daily Drills," she said in the video. "I will never purchase from them."

According to Madeline, the company relies on scarcity marketing, a tactic used by brands to build anticipation for future drops. However, Madeline said Daily Drills sells low-quality items with poor craftsmanship. What's worse, the company is not transparent about the materials it uses. Madeline explained that the company website never lists what the clothes are made of.

The TikToker said that the success of Daily Drills is based on "influencer hype" and called the company "a prime example of a logo-driven, exclusivity brand."

"It's mind-boggling to me that there are so many people that continue to support them," she said at the video's conclusion.

Why is calling out clothing companies for questionable practices important?

Practices like those described in this TikTok are the opposite of sustainable. Scarcity marketing inspires excess spending on things people don't need and can't afford. Selling poor-quality clothes that aren't even affordable leads to more needlessly packed landfills and wasted resources.

There are so many companies that it can be difficult to track all of them. TikTokers calling out questionable practices can be a great way for large groups of people to get briefed and opt for more sustainable clothing brands.

What can be done to avoid contributing to clothing waste?

Beyond learning about these wasteful companies and avoiding them, there are a few things you can do to be more sustainable.

One option is to shop secondhand. There is an almost endless amount of awesome secondhand clothing out there for remarkably low prices. Once in a while, you might strike gold and find something like a $1,500 Brunello Cucinelli sweater for $1.

Then, when you've got a bunch of old clothes you don't know what to do with, you can turn to Trashie. This clothing recycling company will take your old duds, put them to good use, and give you awesome rewards for your contribution.

