Woman calls out popular clothing brand after noticing contradictory marketing tactics: 'A new drop almost every single week'

A fashion industry critic called out Sporty and Rich for oversaturating the market with supposedly high-end items.

What's happening?

Lauren (@itslaurendeleon) slammed the popular brand for turning on its sustainable ethos.

"The sustainability to fast fashion pipeline is alive and well at Sporty and Rich apparently," the creator said. "I didn't remember that they started as a 'sustainable company.' But in May alone, they had four different drops. And a new drop almost every single week is the definition of not sustainable. Honestly, it's pretty much fast fashion at that point. But fast fashion at an extremely high price point. It's giving Supreme but without the scarcity."

Commenters said the brand had overplayed its hand and that its quality left a lot to be desired.

Why is this important?

The booming clothing industry is another sector that is ravaging the planet. Global fiber production doubled from 2000 to 2022, and people bought 60% more items in 2014 than they did in 2000, according to the Geneva Environment Network, but they kept those garments only half as long.

That means the significant resources used to produce clothing — the industry is the largest consumer of water after agriculture and accounts for as much as 8% of global pollution — are going down the drain after consumers discard their attire. Buyers should also consider the poor working conditions of many industry laborers.

Sporty and Rich says on its website that people should keep its clothes "forever," but it sends a different message with its actions.

What's being done about fast fashion?

Instead of throwing out your clothes, keep them and continue to rock those trendy threads. If you avoid purchasing from companies that constantly drop new lines, you should be able to find timeless pieces. Otherwise, you can sell and donate what you no longer want. Shopping secondhand is a great way to reduce your impact on the Earth, as well.

Being a smart, environmentally friendly consumer is all about educating yourself and sharing your values with others. If you know a once favored company is changing its tune, talk about it — just like this TikToker.

"They're still around? Why?" one commenter wondered.

