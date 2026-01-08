Homeowner furious after neighbor's destructive act: 'Start with a police report'

"It stings that it's a part of my nest egg gone."

Cutting down a tree can bring up a host of memories and emotions. And when someone cuts down multiple trees of sentimental value, that can really sting.

That unfortunately happened to one Reddit user, who shared their heartbreaking experience in r/treelaw.

The picture they attached shows 12 black walnut trunks lying on the ground.

The original poster explained that their dad had planted the trees over 50 years ago when he was a kid. Their neighbor, Ed — with whom they were previously on good terms — had cut them all down.

"Apparently Ed had it on an App that the trees were actually on his land," the OP said in the caption. "We have a digital copy of a paper map that was drawn by an unknown source that seems to contradict what 'the app' showed."

The OP planned to keep the trees planted for another 20 years. They would then sell the wood to fund their young son's college tuition. While it was likely only 10% of the trees (and a logging team may have taken advantage of Ed), it still wasn't a great situation.

"It stings that it's a part of my nest egg gone, not to mention the sentimental value of how my geriatric father planted those trees when he was a boy," the OP lamented.

Several people expressed their dismay and advised in the comments.

"You can sue the logging company for trespass and the trees if they exceeded the mandate they had from the land owner," one person said. "Start with a police report."

About a week after the original post, the OP posted an update saying they were going to meet with a licensed surveyor to figure out how the land is divided. They also expressed gratitude to everyone who gave advice.

Neighborly disputes can be difficult to manage. If you run into one and your initial conversation doesn't go well, bring in a professional as the OP did. If you live in a less rural area or have more neighbors, find power in numbers.

You also may be able to give your neighbor the benefit of the doubt. As the OP said, a logging team may have taken advantage of their neighbor. And no matter what the situation, as Better Homes & Gardens stated, being a good neighbor can go a long way.

