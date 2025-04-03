Politician calls out YouTuber for flaunting Cybertruck despite recent regulations: 'Not just disappointing; it's potentially catastrophic'

"It's frankly terrifying that such a brutal vehicle … was able to roam around our city streets."

Tesla Cybertrucks are illegal to drive on U.K. roads because they don't meet local regulations. However, one YouTube star has been attempting to evade Cybertruck police seizures by modifying his vehicle to make it street-legal.

What's happening?

As Carscoops reported, CarWow's Yianni Charalambous was pulled over by police during a routine stop in his Cybertruck. After checking his documentation, the police allowed Charalambous to continue driving his Cybertruck.

However, London Assembly Green Party Leader Caroline Russell questioned the local mayor and the police department about why his truck wasn't seized. She argued that Charalambous' Cybertruck doesn't have a Certificate of Conformity, meaning he can't legally insure it or drive it on U.K. streets. Charalambous has since made a video about the issue.

"It's worrying that Met officers failed to detain a Tesla Cybertruck on the streets of London, apparently unaware that the vehicle is not road-legal in the UK," Russell said, according to Carscoops. "It's frankly terrifying that such a brutal vehicle, designed without a thought for pedestrian safety, was able to roam around our city streets. This incompetence is not just disappointing; it's potentially catastrophic."

This incident follows the seizure of another Cybertruck in the U.K. Both Cybertrucks were owned by permanent U.K. residents but registered and insured abroad.

The police planned to follow up on the Charalambous incident, inspect the Cybertruck to verify if it had been modified to a legally acceptable level, and then seize it if necessary.

Why is Cybertruck legality important?

For Tesla, whose sales numbers have been struggling across the world and especially in Europe — with the Associated Press reporting a 49% drop across January and February — it could help the company's bottom line to get the vehicle legal in more markets.

Cybertrucks are controversial EVs, not just in the U.K. but worldwide. These futuristic electric trucks offer a unique option for drivers to embrace clean energy driving and reduce harmful air pollution while traveling.

However, legal issues like this in the U.K. could slightly hinder progress toward the widespread adoption of EVs. Cybertruck safety is a legitimate concern, though, as many people are worried about pedestrian and cyclist safety when sharing roads — and roads across the U.K. are often much narrower than they are in the U.S.

Size aside, if Tesla wants to turn its fortunes around, it would help to address the potential safety hazards of Cybertrucks to improve their acceptance in other markets. Otherwise, the vehicle will remain a niche option for a smaller number of countries.

What's being done to make Cybertrucks safer?

The debate about the safety of Cybertrucks is still ongoing and a hot-button issue. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration awarded the EV a five-star safety rating but then recalled approximately 46,100 Cybertrucks because of an exterior panel that creates a dangerous road hazard.

EV enthusiasts, like all drivers, must adhere to local laws regarding street-legal vehicles and road safety regulations. Cybertrucks, in particular, can't contribute to the clean transportation transition if they're being seized by police and outlawed in entire countries.

Before you make your next vehicle an EV, ensure that you comply with local, state, and federal laws where you live.

Carscoop noted that Charalambous has been trying to get his Cybertruck street-legal for months. He modified the truck's sharp edges and added yellow indicators and rear fog lights. If you attempt to modify your EV, ensure you follow the proper certification channels to stay within the law for your own sake and to set a good example for others.

