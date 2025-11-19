Tesla Cybertruck driver shares shocking account of terrifying road rage incident: 'I've never been treated like this'

A Cybertruck driver on Reddit shared an example of EV hate on the road — and it came with tailgating, brake checks, and one extremely enthusiastic middle finger.

In a post titled "Experienced My First Cybertruck Hate Incident on the Road Today," a Reddit user shared that a driver in a blue truck aggressively followed them on a two-lane toll road, boxed them toward a median, and repeatedly brake-checked them — all apparently because of their vehicle choice.

No cutting off. No speeding. Just existing in a Cybertruck.

"I've never been treated like this on the road," the driver wrote, adding that they backed off and stayed calm to avoid escalating things. "Be safe out there folks, some people aren't too fond of the CT."

Reactions poured in from other EV owners who've felt similar hostility.

"I've never had more hate in my entire life. … I don't get it," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "Yeah the hate online for this vehicle is disturbing to say the least."

Others praised the driver's response: "Good job being the bigger man. Stay cool!"

It can look like another flare-up in the online vs. real-world EV debate, but harassment doesn't just ruin someone's commute. It can discourage people from choosing electric vehicles, which remain one of the clearest paths away from dirty energy sources like gas and oil.

A big part of this tension comes from misinformation about EVs — especially around batteries and mining. Some critics point to battery manufacturing or mineral mining as reasons to avoid EVs. But even the dirtiest battery EV still produces less lifetime pollution than a gas-powered car. Even when researchers factor in manufacturing emissions, EVs still generate far less pollution over their lifetime.

That doesn't mean mining for battery materials is perfect — but right now, we are digging billions of tons of fossil fuels out of the ground every year. Replacing that system with cleaner tech is the entire point.

And when frustration spills onto the road, no one wins.

Aggression toward EV drivers doesn't help anyone — it slows progress, risks lives, and turns highways into playgrounds for people who think tailgating is a personality trait. Respect on the road means safer streets and faster adoption of cleaner transportation options.

We've seen similar backlash before — from road-rage incidents targeting other EV drivers to vandalism aimed at the Cybertruck — but progress tends to win when people stay calm and keep moving forward.

