Gardener shares brilliant hack using old toilet paper tubes: 'Such a good idea'

If you've ever planted tender seedlings only to find them mysteriously sabotaged overnight, you've probably met the cutworm. It's a common garden pest that loves nothing more than chewing through young stems. But one clever gardener has found a simple, zero-cost fix using something most of us toss in the trash: empty toilet paper rolls.

The scoop

TikTok creator Petrina, from her account Homegrown Florida (@homegrownflorida), shared the easy DIY in a post. It shows how she uses cardboard tubes to make "collars" that protect her transplants. "Cutworms are always a problem in my fall garden," the TikToker says in the clip. "So, now I don't plant a single seedling without doing this first."

The hack is as easy as can be. Just cut a toilet paper roll to size, place it around the base of your seedling, and press it slightly below the soil line — leaving just a few inches above ground. The cardboard acts as a barrier, keeping cutworms from wrapping around the stem and cutting your plants down.

"It's quick, it's free, and it seriously works really well," Petrina explains in the video. She adds that the method works on everything from brassicas and lettuce to snapdragons — basically, any plant with a soft stem that might tempt pests. Over time, the cardboard will naturally break down, returning organic matter to the soil.

How it's helping

This hack does more than save your plants — it helps your wallet and the planet, too. Gardeners will save money by protecting plants without pesticides or other costly solutions. That's not to mention the time, effort, and costs you save on not having to replace damaged plants.

"It's also a great way to recycle those toilet paper rolls instead of throwing them into the trash," Petrina says in the video. By repurposing something that would otherwise go to already-crowded landfills, gardeners are decluttering while helping prevent the release of harmful methane pollution as paper products decompose.

It also helps reduce the microplastics that end up in our waterways and the ocean. Sustainable hacks like these — from composting scraps to repurposing containers and packaging — contribute to a healthier ecosystem all around.

Gardening itself has major benefits: growing your own food saves money, improves nutrition, and supports mental well-being by getting you outdoors. Not to mention, homegrown produce just tastes better than what you usually get at the store. Learn more about sustainable planting practices in this starter guide to controlling pests without chemicals.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users loved the idea.

One viewer wrote: "Thank you, that's such a good idea. And I have had issues this year."

"I swear I learn something from you every new video I see," another added.

"But after a few rains, the tp rolls fall apart," one commenter said, to which Homegrown Florida responded: "Yes, By that time the stems of the plants are thicker and less susceptible to cut worms. Then the tp roll just composts in place."

