  • Home Home

Homeowner stuns with unexpected way to reduce utility costs — no expensive upgrades needed

These simple home hacks could dramatically cut your monthly expenses.

by Laurelle Stelle
These simple home hacks could dramatically cut your monthly expenses.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

We all know these are tough economic times. Costs are rising for American households across the board, and at the top of the list of expenses are utility bills. We can't get rid of them entirely, but here are some effective ways to cut them down to size without sacrificing your comfortable lifestyle.

1. Unplug, unplug, unplug

Photo Credit: TikTok

One woman cut her electrical bill in half by identifying her home's "energy vampires" — the devices that draw power even when they're turned off or not in use. Items like your TV, toaster, chargers, and decorative lamps can draw a shocking amount of power just by being connected to an outlet, so make a habit of unplugging them whenever they're not in use. You can even connect multiple items to a power strip so you can turn them all on and off at once.

Read more →

How much money do you plan to spend on home improvement projects this year?

Under $1K 😎

$1K to $5K 💵

$5K to $10K 💰

Over $10K 🤑

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

2. Make the most of your radiator

"It's really simple."
Photo Credit: Instagram

If you rely on a radiator for heat, half the warmth from your unit could be soaking into the wall behind it and seeping into the outdoors instead of warming your home. A sheet of reflector foil behind the unit is easy to install and will keep the heat in the house, allowing you to turn down your radiator while staying toasty. In a pinch, even ordinary kitchen foil will make a difference.

Read more →

3. Stay on top of leaks

Water leaks are a huge waste of money.
Photo Credit: TikTok

It's obvious how a large leak loses you money, but you'd be shocked at how even a tiny drip adds up over time. To avoid paying for water that's going to waste, repair all leaks right away. If you're not sure whether your toilet tank might be leaking into the bowl and silently costing you money, one home inspector recommended emptying a pack of Kool-Aid (or a similar brightly-colored drink) into the toilet tank, then letting it sit for a while. If the water in the toilet bowl changes color or you see streaks of color down the sides of the bowl, you need a new flapper.

Read more →

Watch now: Expert reveals major mistake homeowners make with dishwasher pods

4. Catch your gray water

"You've hit the motherlode."
Photo Credit: TikTok

When you use water to wash — like taking a shower or doing the dishes — you're creating "gray water." It's not hazardous like sewage, but it's also not fit for drinking, so it usually goes down the drain. However, if you catch that water and use it for your garden, you can essentially use the same water twice and cut your total usage almost in half.

Read more →

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x