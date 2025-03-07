Homeowner stuns with unexpected way to reduce utility costs — no expensive upgrades needed

We all know these are tough economic times. Costs are rising for American households across the board, and at the top of the list of expenses are utility bills. We can't get rid of them entirely, but here are some effective ways to cut them down to size without sacrificing your comfortable lifestyle.

Photo Credit: TikTok

One woman cut her electrical bill in half by identifying her home's "energy vampires" — the devices that draw power even when they're turned off or not in use. Items like your TV, toaster, chargers, and decorative lamps can draw a shocking amount of power just by being connected to an outlet, so make a habit of unplugging them whenever they're not in use. You can even connect multiple items to a power strip so you can turn them all on and off at once.



Read more →

Photo Credit: Instagram

If you rely on a radiator for heat, half the warmth from your unit could be soaking into the wall behind it and seeping into the outdoors instead of warming your home. A sheet of reflector foil behind the unit is easy to install and will keep the heat in the house, allowing you to turn down your radiator while staying toasty. In a pinch, even ordinary kitchen foil will make a difference.



Read more →

Photo Credit: TikTok

It's obvious how a large leak loses you money, but you'd be shocked at how even a tiny drip adds up over time. To avoid paying for water that's going to waste, repair all leaks right away. If you're not sure whether your toilet tank might be leaking into the bowl and silently costing you money, one home inspector recommended emptying a pack of Kool-Aid (or a similar brightly-colored drink) into the toilet tank, then letting it sit for a while. If the water in the toilet bowl changes color or you see streaks of color down the sides of the bowl, you need a new flapper.



Read more →

Photo Credit: TikTok

When you use water to wash — like taking a shower or doing the dishes — you're creating "gray water." It's not hazardous like sewage, but it's also not fit for drinking, so it usually goes down the drain. However, if you catch that water and use it for your garden, you can essentially use the same water twice and cut your total usage almost in half.



Read more →

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





