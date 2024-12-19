Woman shares surprisingly simple tip that cut her utility bill in half: 'I was so shocked at the difference'

Electricity bills have continued to rise over the last few decades, forcing some families to choose between electricity and other essentials. This handy tip, shared on TikTok, could help you cut your electricity bills in half without doing anything.

The scoop

The cost of energy bills has become a worry for many families as prices have skyrocketed recently. If this sounds like you, then this handy tip from Angel Foster (@angelfoster84) could be the answer to cutting your energy bills in half.

While it sounds impossible, Angel shared that simply unplugging things that weren't being used helped cut her utility bill in half. Unplugging things like computers, lamps, and microwaves helped reduce the amount of electricity she was consuming.

"Easy tip to save on your electric bill!" wrote Angel in her caption.

Another great tip she shared in her video was using a power strip to turn off multiple devices and appliances at once.

How it's working

Vampire power or ghost electricity is the energy used by devices and appliances while they are plugged in and idle, explained the University of Michigan. Devices and appliances that are plugged in are still drawing energy, even when they are turned off. This can quickly increase your power consumption.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Unplugging these devices or using a power strip as a central turn-off point can help reduce the energy used in your home, resulting in lower utility bills.

There are also lots of other ways you can reduce your utility bills. Making your home a smart home can help make energy management simple while also saving you hundreds of dollars a year. These days, there are smart versions available for nearly every home device you can think of. The best part? These devices connect to the internet, which means you can control them from your phone.

Starting small, you can install a smart thermostat to control your heating and smart lighting, which combined could save you hundreds of dollars a year. If you want to go big, you could look at installing solar panels and a heat pump to really see those savings grow.

Making changes to your home can really help cut costs on bills while also reducing the amount of energy your home uses. A lot of electricity is generated using dirty energy sources, which release harmful heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere, according to the United Nations. Using renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and wave power can also help cut down on this pollution.

What people are saying

After watching Angel's post, users in the comments were convinced to start unplugging their devices.

"Good advice," one person commented.

"I was so shocked at the difference in my bill!" Angel replied.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



